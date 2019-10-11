The UW-La Crosse football team entered the 2019 season with two goals: Win a conference title and qualify for the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Both are now in jeopardy.
After a 38-20 loss to Platteville in their WIAC opener in which they threw six interceptions and allowed 31 unanswered points, the Eagles suddenly find themselves with their backs against the wall with six games remaining.
“It’s no doubt a gut check,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said. “Our backs are certainly up against the wall for what we want to do. We’ve made no bones about it. We want to win a conference championship, and we want to play in the playoffs. If you lose again, you have no shot at either one of those things. It’s not how we thought it was going to go or how we wanted it to go.
“But I think the last couple of years we played our best football when our backs are up against the wall, and when we really have to play in playoff mode. But I’m excited to see what this group is going to do in playoff mode.”
The Eagles (2-2, 0-1) will try to get back on track against UW-Stout (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
But what was concerning last week was the way everything just fell apart against the Pioneers. After showing great resiliency in the forms of back-to-back overtime victories to start the season and again in a near upset of NAIA power Dickinson State, the Eagles appeared to panic against Platteville. That was addressed after the game.
“We had done a pretty good job the first two weeks of just getting past (the mistakes) and just making the next play,” receiver Dominic Labellarte said. “It was a similar case at Platteville, but Coach Schmidt hit on it in our meetings. We kind of hit the panic button. And as a program, that is kind of the first time that has happened.
“But we all know the guys in here are dedicated. And they put so much work into the program that they’re not willing to just give up on the season. I mean our goals are still set in stone. It’s up to us how we want to write our destiny.”
It was another tough game for sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski. The Lake Zurich, Ill., native started well by passing for two scores and rushing for another to give UW-L a 20-7 lead midway through the second quarter. But then a tipped pass became an interception on a drive that could have given it a stranglehold on the game.
Instead, the throw found a Platteville defender and became the beginning of the end for the Eagles. The offense self-imploded, and there were too many leaks in the boat for UW-L defense to fix. The Pioneers scored 31 unanswered points, and Lewandowski finished with six interceptions.
“We just got off track after that play,” Schmidt said. “If it’s a foot one way or another, and it’s a 20-yard gain, and we’re back deep in their territory again. … But we started playing of our heels, and we were giving up a lot of pressure, and Evan didn’t handle the pressure well. So when you combine those things along with dropping the football. There’s just no way we could have won that game. We are pretty disappointed, but we have to get our groove back.”
But what’s been so frustrating for Coach Schmidt and the rest of the offensive staff is that it is clear that Lewandowski’s arm talent simply isn’t found at this level. His first two touchdowns came on throws that not many Division III quarterbacks could make, but Schmidt also stressed it’s not just the quarterback.
“It is frustrating,” Schmidt said. “... The arm talent is there, but it’s just not the quarterback, everybody has to execute. As the quarterback, you take the responsibility, but it’s just not him.”
It’s Lewandowski’s job moving forward. The Eagles officially announced after the Platteville game that the knee injury suffered by senior backup quarterback Jack Dwyer against Dickinson State ended his season.
“I have obviously known Lou (Lewandowski) for a while,” said UW-L running back Joey Stutzman, who played with Lewandowski in high school. “We love to play football, and love to have fun. When you look at the whole big picture, we want to be able to throw the ball and run the ball. He’s going to do everything he can to give us a win. We have to protect him and get him back to being a gunslinger. He will find his rhythm.”
This week will be a good opportunity for Lewandowski and the pass game to find its footing. The Blue Devils come to La Crosse with the worst statistical pass defense in the WIAC. Stout is ranked last in passing yards allowed per game (260.5), total passing yards (1,042), average yards per attempt (7.6), opponents completion percentage (60.1%), passing touchdowns (10) and completions (83).
