UW-La Crosse football: Unique path leads Bryan Whitehead to Eagles

In early June of last year, Bryan Whitehead was a month away from his wedding. And though the new UW-La Crosse football defensive coordinator certainly thought plenty of Ilse, his wife-to-be, in the weeks leading up to their ceremony, she wasn’t the only thing on his mind.
Whitehead, who was an assistant defensive backs coach at Wofford College (S.C.) at the time, and the rest of the Terriers’ staff were working to get offers out to recruits. Meanwhile, Whitehead was also putting the finishing touches on a master’s degree in education, for which he was taking online classes at the University of Missouri during Wofford’s offseason.
Mixing football and class already made for late nights, particularly when Whitehead was on the recruiting trail. Those days were spent at high schools across Alabama and Kentucky, states that Whitehead mainly recruited in, and evenings bled into early mornings at hotels, compiling notes and writing papers.
Although June is a quiet period for recruiting — meaning Whitehead couldn’t recruit off-campus — football, school and a wedding on the horizon still made for sleepless nights.
“Literally three days before I got married, I finished up my project, and I was done with grad school,” Whitehead said. “(It was) quite the whirlwind of things we had on our plate.”
It was one of a number of unique experiences Whitehead had on what was a winding and less-than-conventional path to UW-L.
Whitehead graduated from Larkin High School (Ill.) in 2007 with football on his mind, and his plan was to go to Harper Community College (Ill.) for two years before chasing his Division I dreams. He quickly became bored with his classes, though, and decided to switch things up by joining the Air Force, where he spent 3½ years and worked with security and as a dental assistant.
“When I was going to enlist, I was just a general selection, meaning that they were going to give me a job during basic training,” Whitehead said. “They asked me if I wanted to do (dental work), and I was like, ‘Not really, but sure, I guess.’ So I ended up assisting with dental surgeries.”
From there, Whitehead returned to community college — this time Elgin Community College (Ill.) — and helped coach Larkin’s football team, which helped him fall back in love with the game.
“Just being able to build relationships with those kids that fall and being able to see their growth and impact that you have on them each day really got me motivated to want to do it at a higher level,” Whitehead said.
You have free articles remaining.
Whitehead’s trajectory then began to take a more stereotypical arc.
He transferred to UW-Platteville, where he played wide receiver and defensive back from 2012-14. Whitehead then played professionally for one season in Germany for the Fursty Razorbacks, whose junior team he also helped coach.
“The best experience I had (in Germany) was really just learning how to coach,” Whitehead said. “I don’t know German … so just kind of learning how to coach players either with an interpreter or without being able to talk to them at all. … It was pretty unique, that’s for sure.”
He returned to the U.S. and joined the coaching staff at UW-Platteville, where he coached the safeties for one year and defensive backs the next, before taking a quality control job at Wofford ahead of the 2018 season.
“His journey into coaching, he really just grinded his way around,” UW-L head coach Matt Janus said.
“I think it’s allowed me to kind of just take a step back, then see what the situation is maybe before overreacting or taking a certain side,” Whitehead said of that journey. “I feel like it’s allowed me to be a well-rounded person when it comes to trying to get to know people.”
Janus, who was on staff at UW-Platteville for Whitehead’s senior year with the Pioneers as well as Whitehead’s first season as a coach, is one of those people.
“That first year, I really appreciated him just kind of taking me under his wing because that was my first time recruiting and all those types of meetings,” Whitehead said. “... When he asked me to come work for him in La Crosse, that relationship we had built in Platteville was really important to me.”
“He’s got kind of that Bulldog mentality where he’s just going to grind away on stuff,” Janus added. “I know he’s going to be on top of every task, and obviously that’s what you’re looking for in an assistant coach.”
This season will be Whitehead’s first as a coordinator, and he feels his time at Wofford prepared him for the role.
“Being in the Southern Conference, you get anything from triple option one week, to five wide receivers and they’re going to throw the ball every single down the next week,” Whitehead said. “I think being in that conference has allowed me to just become a complete football coach while being able to learn how to defend all types of different offensive schemes.”
And it certainly doesn’t hurt that new experiences seem to be in his wheelhouse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!