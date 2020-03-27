UW-La Crosse football: Unique path leads Bryan Whitehead to Eagles

“The best experience I had (in Germany) was really just learning how to coach,” Whitehead said. “I don’t know German … so just kind of learning how to coach players either with an interpreter or without being able to talk to them at all. … It was pretty unique, that’s for sure.”

He returned to the U.S. and joined the coaching staff at UW-Platteville, where he coached the safeties for one year and defensive backs the next, before taking a quality control job at Wofford ahead of the 2018 season.

“His journey into coaching, he really just grinded his way around,” UW-L head coach Matt Janus said.

“I think it’s allowed me to kind of just take a step back, then see what the situation is maybe before overreacting or taking a certain side,” Whitehead said of that journey. “I feel like it’s allowed me to be a well-rounded person when it comes to trying to get to know people.”

Janus, who was on staff at UW-Platteville for Whitehead’s senior year with the Pioneers as well as Whitehead’s first season as a coach, is one of those people.