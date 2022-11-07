UW-La Crosse football: UW-River Falls win a test of physical, mental resilience

UW-La Crosse sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand gambled with no timeouts, four yards to gain and 11 seconds before halftime Saturday against UW-River Falls.

He tried to run it in for a score, but his gamble didn’t pay off and his UW-La Crosse coaches were not happy about it as they trotted to the locker room leaving points on the table.

“We thought we told everyone the expectations there,” coach Matt Janus said. “We got to be able to kick a field goal there.”

It was a demoralizing, frustrating mistake that swung the momentum of the game. UWL went to the locker room embarrassed while receiving jeers from UW-River Falls players. Still, the coaches made sure the Eagles kept sight of one thing.

The scoreboard. After a physical half in the wind and rain, it was still 7-7.

“The biggest thing is we came in and had a lot of guys with their heads down,” Janus said. “We had to tell the guys ‘Get your heads up. Stop. Stop. Relax. It’s a tie game.’ It was going to be a four quarter game and it was always going to be and that’s what it came down to. That’s an offense that’s never out of the game with the stuff they run.”

What came out of the locker room in the second half was even more of what fans saw in the first. A hard hitting, 60-minute game of chicken to see who would fold first in the heavy rain. In the end, neither team did until time expired on the Eagles 24-17 win.

“It’s a WIAC game,” Janus said. “They’re physical games and there’s no love for anybody between those white lines. We respect the heck out of what they do. I respect (coach) Matt Walker and UW-River Falls, but we hate each other and everyone hates us when we play.

“That’s just part of it and that’s what makes it so great. It’s why the games look like that. They’re physical, fourth quarter games.”

The seventh-ranked Eagles swiped the momentum they gave the Falcons after their first drive, recovering a fumbled snap on a punt in the endzone for a touchdown.

Moreover, the intensity that existed from kickoff turned up a notch, especially defensively. Junior defensive end Jack Kelly had three sacks and three different players — Cade Osborn, Adam Quam and Ryan Daines — each had nine tackles. Osborn and Daines each had interceptions while Quam recorded a pair of tackles for loss.

It was not quite the status quo for UWL, but when sophomore quarterback Kaleb Blaha’s final pass fell incomplete with zeros on the clock, they won the battle of grit against the Falcons.

THREE AND OUT

Ballhawk cornerback

Senior cornerback Osborn picked off Blaha twice in one quarter on Saturday. Osborn swooped in to steal a deep completion on the first and then picked off an overthrow on fourth down.

Blaha either threw or ran the ball a combined 72 times. He threw for 263 yards and three interceptions while rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Osborn is now second in the WIAC in interceptions with four, trailing only Michael Brown of UW-River Falls. Speaking of the secondary, sophomore safety Jake Schara returned after missing the last four games. Schara recorded a solo tackle playing with a large cast on his hand.

Banged up quarterback

Helterbrand had a touchdown pass and 64 rushing yards against UW-River Falls until an injury forced the quarterback out of the game in the third quarter.

The sophomore spoke on the sidelines with coaches and senior quarterback Cade Garcia among others after exiting the blue medical tent with an ice pack on his knee. Taking the rest of snaps at quarterback, Garcia finished with 51 passing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Helterbrand previously missed a game against UW-Stevens Point out of caution over a hamstring injury. That game, Garcia threw for five touchdowns and the Eagles cruised to a 55-13 victory over the one-win Pointers.

Sounding like a broken record

Senior kicker Ryan Beirne, a week after tying the program record for longest field goal, tied another record Saturday against UW-River Falls.

With a 37-yard made field goal in the third quarter, Beirne tied Jedediah Jensen’s record for most career field goals at 31. Beirne this season has already broken the school record for most career PATs.

The kicker from West Salem will have a chance to break the record Saturday when UWL hosts their regular season finale against UW-Platteville.