UW-La Crosse football: Visit to UW-Oshkosh begins 'gauntlet' of Eagles schedule

The UW-La Crosse football team begins what head coach Matt Janus referred to as “the gauntlet” of its conference schedule with a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting with UW-Oshkosh.

The eighth-ranked Eagles’ (6-1, 3-1) weekend trip to face the 24th-ranked Titans concludes their road schedule before coming back to La Crosse to face back-to-back teams with 3-1 conference records in UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville.

“We talked about it on Saturday that we’re going into the grind of our schedule now,” Janus said. “This is the gauntlet that we’re going to have to go run. I think our guys know that, and I don’t think there’s a switch in mentality. It’s about the preparation, the process and taking this thing one game at a time and not over focusing on Saturday.”

There’s now a four-way tie that includes UW-L, UW-RF and UW-P for the WIAC lead after UW-Whitewater suffered their first conference loss of the season. Head-to-head records against the tied teams would determine who gets rewarded with the automatic playoff bid.

UW-L is coming off a 55-13 win over UW-Stevens Point in which senior quarterback Cade Garcia threw for 206 yards and five touchdowns while sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand stayed on the sidelines.

Helterbrand had been nursing a hamstring injury that played a role in his absence Saturday, but his hope is that the rest preserved him for the final stretch of the regular season.

“I was probably around 90% on Saturday,” Helterbrand said. “I think I definitely could have gone and I was staying ready, but Cade did a great job and took care of the offense. So there was no need for me to risk injuring my hamstring more and just getting ready for these last three games.”

Sophomore safety Jake Schara continues to struggle with a finger injury that has forced him to miss the last three games. Schara, who started the first four games of the year, was downgraded from off the Eagles two-deep depth chart Tuesday with junior Caden Boettcher now backing up sophomore Aaron Schmitz.

Injuries have shuffled the secondary through three different starting lineups over the conference schedule, but the group has been able to stay afloat with an average of only 5.3 yards per attempt the last three weeks.

“It just comes down to trust in one another and trust in what the coaches are telling us,” senior safety Elijah Alt said. “We’re taking their coaching points and applying them to the best of our ability. It’s being coachable. It’s being willing to help each other out and take criticism knowing that we’re trying to get better.”

On the whole, Janus thinks the team’s in a good spot health wise as it gets ready for a final three-week dash that could decide its postseason plans.

“I think we’ve been pretty healthy,” Janus said. “That’s a tip to coach (Mitchell) Collicott, our defensive line coach that runs our strength and conditioning program with Glenn Wright. Those two are doing a great job with that and it shows. I think we’re about as healthy as we can be going into this point of our season.”

Scouting the Titans

The 24th-ranked Titans (4-3, 2-2) defeated UW-Stout last week 19-14 thanks to a 94-yard kick return touchdown by junior DJ Stewart. After snapping an eight-game losing streak to UW-Oshkosh in 2019, the Eagles won their meeting last season 30-21 at home.

Peter Jennings took over as the Titans head coach this offseason after four years as an offensive coordinator at UW-Whitewater. Last week, the Eagles faced the former Titans offensive coordinator in coach Luke Venne, providing some similarities on tape on defense.

“There’s some similarities in the defensive set and kind of how their alignments are,” Janus said. “There’s some big differences as well in just their personnel. Oshkosh has a really good couple of defensive lineman that are really great players. Boundary safety is a stud, and they have really good corners. There’s some things they do coverage wise, but the front is kind of similar.”

The Titans are first in the WIAC in scoring defense, allowing 15.4 points per game on average. Senior linebacker Tory Jandrin — an All-WIAC first-team player last season — leads the conference in tackles with 72.

The big priority for the Eagles defense on Saturday is slowing junior quarterback Kobe Berghammer. The dual-threat passer is second in the WIAC in passing yards and touchdowns — 1,647 yards and 16 TD throws — while leading the Titans rushing attack with 320 yards and six touchdowns.

“(Berghammer) has been doing it for a while in this league, and he’s only a junior,” Janus said. “He’s one of the best. Tremendous arm and on top of the arm strength it’s the athleticism he possesses. He’s a big guy that’s fast and athletic and similar to (Helterbrand) in terms of his body type and mentality. Very similar runners.”

Janus is weary about over committing to the run as Berghammer can burn the Eagles in the air with his two favorite wide receivers, junior Tony Steger and sophomore Trae Tetzlaff.

“I think we’re going to get ourselves ready for the quarterback run game,” Janus said. “If we put too many guys in the box, they’re going to take shots because they’ve got two phenomenal wide receivers.”

Steger is the favorite target of Berghammer, recording 34 receptions for 382 yards and five touchdowns this season. Tetzlaff’s speed and confidence have made him an offensive X-factor, with a conference leading 616 receiving yards and 26 catches. The sophomore registered six catches, 179 yards and two touchdowns against UW-Stout.

Kickoff at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.