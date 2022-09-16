UW-La Crosse football: Wayne State provides challenge Eagles say they need

The UW-La Crosse football team will face the Wayne State Warriors from NCAA Division II for the first time in program history Saturday in Detroit.

The 11th-ranked Eagles (2-0) began their trip to Detroit on Thursday, stopping near Chicago for a brief practice before finishing their drive to the Motor City that evening. The early arrival, according to coach Matt Janus, is to help acclimate to a new city and a time zone change.

“What’s kind of nice is we had that Michigan leg where we went twice last year,” Janus said. “We know the road and where we’ll stay. We’re going to be in a whole new place. ... We’ll get that stuff figured out."

UW-La Crosse held a short Friday morning practice at Ford Field, the home stadium of the Detroit Lions.

UW-L had to handle tough conditions on the road last week and defeated Dubuque 30-3 on a rain-soaked Chalmers Field. The only points the Eagles allowed came on an opening-drive field goal, but mistakes stuck in co-defensive coordinator Janus' craw.

“It was great to go on the road and handle the difference in weather and adjust to our first road game,” Janus said. “After a slow start on offense, we were able to piece it together. I think our guys up front did a good job adjusting our schemes in the run games. Defensively, we have to get better. Too many blown assignments. We have to get better and clean those up this week.”

Just a week after senior quarterback Cade Garcia threw four touchdown passes against Dakota State, senior running back Joey Stutzman was the offensive spark plug with a career-high 180 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Stutzman, who also rushed for 100 yards against Dakota State, said the offense has proven to be strong in both phases of attack. Last season, the Eagles threw four passing touchdowns in a game five times, while Stutzman ran for 100 yards five times.

“We wanted to show teams we could run the ball and pass the ball,” Stutzman said. “I’m glad we came out the first game throwing and were able to have success. I was glad last game we got our run game going because we needed to. Now that we have both down, it’s going to be whatever teams give us we’ll take. That’s (offensive coordinator Michael) McGuire’s job, and he’s really good at it.”

Wayne State presents a new challenge to this year’s UW-L team as its first Division II opponent. With it comes a jump in speed and competition from their opening two contests that Janus said is a test this team needs.

“We’re going to get a challenge, and I told our guys last night that we’re ready for it,” Janus said. “They need to be challenged at this point. They’re going to see different looks all over on offense, defense and special teams. We’re going to see an increase in the speed and tempo they play at.”

The Eagles lost a road contest to another Division II Michigan program last season, falling 45-24 to then-No. 12 Grand Valley State.

Scouting the Warriors

The Warriors (1-1) enter Tom Adams Field on Saturday off a 30-22 home win over Shaw University.

Warriors redshirt junior running back Kendall Williams finished with 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His partner in crime, redshirt sophomore running back Myren Harris, added 70 rushing yards.

Despite their size difference, the 167-pound Williams and the 214-pound Harris each have the speed and power to be a gamebreaker. Janus said the Eagles will use a mixture of tactics to try and contain Wayne State's running attack.

“We’re going to try to figure it out,” Janus said. “We’re going to try and mix up a bunch of different looks for them and try and slow those guys down. We’ve got to get ready to play a physical game on Saturday on defense. They are fantastic players with speed and power. It’s going to be a good test for the defense.”

The Warriors — led by coach Paul Winters in his 19th season with the program — themselves mix things up quite a bit defensively. Janus said along with a 4-3 base, the Eagles have to prepare for some looks they haven’t seen all season.

“We’re going to see a little bit of the 4-3, which we’re used to, but they’re going to mix in a lot more coverages than we do,” Janus said. “They’re going to have some guys up front. Our offensive line is going to have to play really well.”

The Warriors front seven likes to load the box, Janus noted from tape. Redshirt senior nose tackle Charles Ellington III had three tackles for loss last week starring alongside junior defensive tackle Damond Duncan.

The linebacker group also poses a challenge to UW-L. Graduate student outside linebacker Matt Buschman and senior middle linebacker Julius Wilkerson had nine and seven tackles respectively against Shaw, both top of the team totals.

“That’s what we want from our run game is to be tested,” Stutzman said. “These are the games I like. We’re playing a really good team, let’s see how we add up. With how good our offensive line is, like they were last week, anyone could get through some of the holes they made. Now, it’s on me when we play games like this. If they do their job, I’m going to have to do my job.”

The Eagles final nonconference contest kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday.