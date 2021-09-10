UW-La Crosse football: Westby grad Ryan Daines making an impact at outside linebacker

Matt Janus was watching the defensive line run through a drill that focused taking on blocks and redirecting ball carriers when the UW-La Crosse football coach realized he had an opportunity to draw attention to one of the quieter members of the linebacker group, which was nearby.
“That’s how Ryan Daines gets all of the tackles,” Janus said loud enough for both position groups to hear over the music playing at Roger Harring Stadium during Wednesday’s practice.
Janus then turned around and flashed a smile at the sophomore outside linebacker.
“(Daines) did have a good week. He had a great game for his first start — and, really, as a sophomore — he had a great game, so he should be proud of his performance,” Janus said about the exchange. “But to kind of recognize him a little bit more than usual just because he’s so steady, he’s quiet, he’s just got the little smirk that you’ll see.
“I kind of shoot for that. Just get that little smirk out of Ryan Daines.”
The performance Janus was referring to came in the Eagles’ season opener at Dakota State (S.D.) last Saturday, and Daines was, indeed, impressive in his first start.
The Westby High School graduate and former Tribune Player of the Year led UW-L with seven tackles, including a team-high 4½ for loss, while registering one sack and one pass breakup, which earned him a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Daines’ teammates and coaches are anything but surprised that he has made such a quick impact — and they expect he will be an important part of what they hope is an elite defense from here on out, including in Saturday’s home opener against Dubuque (Iowa).
“He played exactly how we thought he would play,” Janus said. “He showed that throughout camp, he showed that going back to our spring practices. We knew we had something special in him.”
“It was just a matter of when he was going to have that breakout game,” added senior middle linebacker Rusty Murphy. “I’m just glad it (came) right off the bat.”
Part of the Eagles’ high expectations for Daines can be traced back to his time at Westby, where he ravaged backfields as a standing defensive end, and the plan was always to move him to strong side linebacker in UW-L’s 4-3 scheme because of his size and length.
Daines said it took some time to adjust to the new position as a freshman in 2019 — the NCAA granted extra eligibility for the 2020 season, which was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence Daines’ sophomore standing this season — though many of the changes felt natural.
From there his focus was on adding size and strength, and he made noticeable improvements after his freshman year.
“He showed up here in the fall of 2020, when we were canceled, and he was like 2 inches taller and like 20 pounds heavier,” Murphy said. “We were like, ‘Who is this guy?’”
Daines has put on between 25 and 30 pounds since 2019, and he’s now listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.
“It really just helps me all around,” Daines said. “I feel a lot more explosive when I’m out there, and I think that’s a big key to our weight room. Just shoutout to Dr. (Glenn) Wright and everybody in there because they really helped me get my body right.”
And as Daines has grown more comfortable operating in the Eagles’ system and more confident knowing how it relates to opposing offenses, his play recognition has increased.
“He’s like a sponge,” Janus said of Daines. “He absorbs everything in meetings, then he applies it to the field. We don’t tell Ryan something twice. Ever. I’m not joking.
“If he makes a mistake, which sometimes he does, we tell him, and then you never see that mistake again.”
When all put together, it makes Daines a potent linebacker — as was on display against Dakota State.
On the Trojans’ best drive of the first half, Daines stopped their momentum by shooting into the backfield for a tackle for loss, which ultimately forced a long field goal attempt.
He used his speed on blitzes to harass the quarterback — he batted down a pass and had that sack — and showcased his ability in coverage, including in the first quarter when he raced to his zone and caused the receiver to bobble the pass before safety Trevar Helland came to help break it up.
Being able to make plays all over the field as he did in Week 1, which is required of whoever plays strong side linebacker for UW-L, is something Daines takes pride in.
“I’m pretty much doing whatever the team needs me to do,” Daines said. “If it’s drop back in coverage that week, I’m fine with that. If they want me to blitz a little bit, I can do that, too.”
The Eagles held Dakota State to 256 yards of offense, including just 9 rushing yards, and Daines and the defense will be looking to replicate that success against Dubuque, which beat Marietta (Ohio) 30-25 to open its season.
The Spartans have weapons on the outside in receivers Elliott Pipkin and DaMon Street, but Tiger Geeslin and Kallion Buckner each had a rushing touchdown in their 28-point first quarter last week.
“They’ve got a really talented couple of receivers, really talented couple of running backs, and they’ve got some big linemen, so we’re going to have our hands full,” Janus said. “... Our eye discipline has to be really good on Saturday because of the type of players that they have.”
Daines believes UW-L can rise to the challenge.
“I think it starts with our preparation,” Daines said. “Knowing what they’re going to do, watching film and just kind of figuring out how they’re going to play and then how that applies to us.”
