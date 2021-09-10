UW-La Crosse football: Westby grad Ryan Daines making an impact at outside linebacker

Daines’ teammates and coaches are anything but surprised that he has made such a quick impact — and they expect he will be an important part of what they hope is an elite defense from here on out, including in Saturday’s home opener against Dubuque (Iowa).

“He played exactly how we thought he would play,” Janus said. “He showed that throughout camp, he showed that going back to our spring practices. We knew we had something special in him.”

“It was just a matter of when he was going to have that breakout game,” added senior middle linebacker Rusty Murphy. “I’m just glad it (came) right off the bat.”

Part of the Eagles’ high expectations for Daines can be traced back to his time at Westby, where he ravaged backfields as a standing defensive end, and the plan was always to move him to strong side linebacker in UW-L’s 4-3 scheme because of his size and length.

Daines said it took some time to adjust to the new position as a freshman in 2019 — the NCAA granted extra eligibility for the 2020 season, which was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence Daines’ sophomore standing this season — though many of the changes felt natural.

From there his focus was on adding size and strength, and he made noticeable improvements after his freshman year.