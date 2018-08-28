Opposing offenses will quickly take note of Zack Zillmer this season.
The junior defensive lineman for the UW-La Crosse football team has the game tape from last season to justify that attention. He's also a player defensive coordinator Matt Janus uses in creative ways to pressure the passer and knife through offensive lines to disrupt plays. If none of that catches opponents' eyes, maybe the mane of hair that flows out of the back of his helmet will do the trick.
Either way, Eagles fans can expect to see the Black River Falls High School graduate making plays again, as he did through his sophomore year — this is, right up until he tore his left ACL in the team's Week 8 matchup at Platteville.
He missed the final two games of the season, but still had 28 tackles and 2½ sacks.
Zillmer knew what was in store for him after suffering the injury because he had done the same to his right knee while playing at Black River Falls. He’s been a full participant in the latter stages of the Eagles’ training camp after easing into it the first week.
“The biggest differences for me was that I’d done it (torn his ACL) already, but there wasn’t as much damage as the first time. So immediately, right away, I was feeling a lot better and a lot quicker. I was doing rehab a lot quicker than before,” Zillmer said.
“But also, I’m a lot bigger than I was back then, so the tail end of it it’s taken a little bit longer to get used to the football things.”
Zillmer, who moved from linebacker to defensive end after his freshman year, has gained almost 50 pounds since enrolling at UW-L, but has maintained the speed that makes him a difficult player to block off the edge.
He first made himself known to Eagles coaches with special teams play, one in particular head coach Mike Schmidt remembers vividly.
“He was on scout kickoff team his freshman year, we had a night practice, and he just rolled a couple of guys on it,” Schmidt said. “We had to get him an opportunity. So then (special teams) coach Jonny Brenner got him on kickoff and he started traveling with us.
“He’s only gotten better since.”
Zillmer continues to be a reliable special teamer for the Eagles, and has become one of the leaders of the team, according to Schmidt.
The defensive line needed a leader after losing key pieces like Brandon McKandes to graduation. McKandes is on the UW-L coaching staff now working with the D-line, but having an on-field mentor like Zillmer will be crucial to developing the line’s young players.
“I’m seeing a lot of guys focused on getting better, it’s just taking them a little while to get used to college ball and the urgency you have to have with getting better every day,” Zillmer said. “I’m seeing a lot of promise with these kids, they just have to keep learning the little things because D-line is all about little things, little technique things.”
Zillmer was held out of the team’s scrimmage against Dubuque as a precaution, so his first live action against another team will come Saturday when the team faces Luther in the season opener.
But Schmidt believes the junior is poised to be a star for the Eagles.
“He’s fully back all across the board. That kid is locked in on what he’s supposed to be doing, he’s locked in on making sure he’s ready physically,” Schmidt said. “Zack Zillmer’s going to have a great year this year."
