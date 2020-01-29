UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Bailey Kale's late jumper lifts Whitewater over No. 16 Eagles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"That's where the disappointment comes for how we played," Dernbach said. "I think we could have worked for better looks on the offensive end, but really it comes from the defensive end.

"At the end of the day, we weren't able to make shots, but even if you aren't able to make shots you have to be able to guard at a higher level. To allow them to shoot 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3. That is too high. We want to hold teams under 40 and under 30 percent. They came in and looked comfortable getting to their spots."

Much like the Platteville game, it felt like UW-L had the game in control. They led by one to five points throughout the second half, but just could never deliver that knockout blow. Part of the problem was they fell in love with the 3-pointer. Many times it appeared that UW-L had numbers in their advantage after they broke Whitewater's press, but didn't capitalize, settling for long range jumpers instead. The Eagles were 10 of 30 from 3 and 13 of 31 from inside the arc.