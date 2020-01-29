UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Bailey Kale's late jumper lifts Whitewater over No. 16 Eagles

Bailey Kale was looking forward to Wednesday night.
The former Central standout that helped lead the Red Raiders to a WIAA Division 2 state title in 2017 was excited for the chance to play in his hometown once again, but this time in Whitewater purple.
But even he couldn't have dreamt up a better script than the one he produced at Mitchell Hall. Kale scored the team's final five points, including the go-ahead jumper with 34 seconds left to lift Whitewater past 16th-ranked UW-La Crosse 65-63 in front of 630 people at Mitchell Hall.
It was a special moment for Kale.
"I haven't played a game in La Crosse in three years, so this was big for me," said Kale, who finished with a team-high 18 points. "I had people heckling me in the crowd, so I really wanted to get this one. When we won, I just looked over at my Dad like I did in high school. Happy to get that 'W' back home."
The Eagles (15-3, 5-3) had a couple of chances to tie. The ensuing possession after Kale's go-ahead jumper, Terek Nesheim was called for a charge with 12 seconds left. After UW-L forced a turnover, senior Sam Burkhart went to the line with a chance to tie, but missed the front end of the one-and-one with 7.6 seconds left.
It's the second consecutive gut-wrenching home loss by the Eagles, who blew a 19-point second half lead against Platteville last time out in Mitchell Hall. And once again it was their inability to defend and lack of a consistent offense that did them in down the stretch. Coach Kent Dernbach was disappointed with their second half defensive effort, as they allowed the Warhawks (7-12, 2-6) to shoot 52 percent from the field (15-for-29) and 62 percent from beyond the arc (5 of 8) after halftime.
"That's where the disappointment comes for how we played," Dernbach said. "I think we could have worked for better looks on the offensive end, but really it comes from the defensive end.
"At the end of the day, we weren't able to make shots, but even if you aren't able to make shots you have to be able to guard at a higher level. To allow them to shoot 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3. That is too high. We want to hold teams under 40 and under 30 percent. They came in and looked comfortable getting to their spots."
Much like the Platteville game, it felt like UW-L had the game in control. They led by one to five points throughout the second half, but just could never deliver that knockout blow. Part of the problem was they fell in love with the 3-pointer. Many times it appeared that UW-L had numbers in their advantage after they broke Whitewater's press, but didn't capitalize, settling for long range jumpers instead. The Eagles were 10 of 30 from 3 and 13 of 31 from inside the arc.
"We felt uncomfortable by making them pay by attacking their press at the hoop," Dernbach said. "We are a team that is comfortable by making them pay by shooting 3's. When they aren't going than that is going to lead to an awkward feeling on the offensive end and that's what happened tonight. We aren't comfortable breaking the press and then being able to score on a consistent basis. That's fine. That's the personnel that we have."
After scoring a career-high 26 points and flirting with a near triple-double in an 84-78 overtime victory over Whitewater on Jan. 15, junior Wyatt Cook was held to just seven points in 24 minutes. In fact, the UW-L frontcourt in general had a hard time on Wednesday. The trio of Cook, Nesheim and Seth Anderson had combined for an average of 30.9 points per game. They combined for 18, as they hard time in handling Breontae Hunt. Playing in just his third game, the 6-foot-5 sophomore was a difference maker both defensively and offensively finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
"We couldn't get going," Dernbach said. "Hunt gave Wyatt some length and held him from scoring 26 down to 7. Really I just don't think we were aggressive enough posting up. We just didn't help Wyatt get in a comfortable spot where he felt he could attack."
UW-L was up 61-56 with 3:15 left, but scored just two points the rest of the way. Whitewater just kept clawing away and eventually took the lead after Kale nailed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 63-61. Cook came down and made the basket with a chance for an old-fashioned 3-point play, but he missed the free throw. Kale then came down and hit the turnaround jumper 10-foot jumper to give the Warhawks the lead for good.
"It's a tough time right now," said sophomore Ethan Anderson, who finished with a game-high 19 points. "We have to keep our heads up and respond by coming back tomorrow with a good practice."