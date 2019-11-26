UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Behind staunch defensive effort and Ethan Anderson's 22 points, Eagles knock off No. 20 Augsburg

Coplin came in averaging close to 20 and 10 a night after he averaged 28 points per game last season. But he found very little breathing room by the suffocating Eagle defense, specifically against Wyatt Cook, who is growing into the team’s defensive stopper.

“We needed a guy that could step up and be that defensive guy that could go up against the other team’s best players and be that lockdown guy,” senior Terek Nesheim said. “Going into the season, I don’t know if we had that answer, but now Wyatt has really stepped up. Three of our five games, he has guarded the best player. Tonight that kid averaged 30 a game last year and he came in at half with six points against Wyatt.”

Coplin still scored 21 and grabbed 11 rebounds, but was 5 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 8 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Augsburg offensive attack wasn’t much better, as UW-L limited drive and kick out opportunities.

“I told the guys in the locker room to not do anything different tonight,” Dernbach said. “What we do is good enough if we are committed to it for 40 minutes. It might not have been 40, but it certainly was a good effort to the commitment on the defensive end. Our guys are buying into that … It’s not the easy way to play but certainly the right way.”