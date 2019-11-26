UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Behind staunch defensive effort and Ethan Anderson's 22 points, Eagles knock off No. 20 Augsburg

Despite entering Tuesday night’s showdown against Augsburg with a 4-0 record, UW-La Crosse men’s basketball coach Kent Dernbach still wasn’t real happy with his team’s defensive effort. The numbers looked good, but he felt that was more due to opponents' poor shooting than the Eagles' own defense.
Heading into the home opener, Dernbach challenged his team to get back to playing the defense he wants this program to be built on. And boy, did his team have an answer.
The Eagles made life miserable for Augsburg and preseason All-American Booker Coplin, holding No. 20 Augsburg to 39 percent from the field while holding Coplin to 31-percent shooting to prevail 79-71 at Mitchell Hall.
The win gives UW-L (5-0) their best start since 2012-13.
It was an effort that certainly made Dernbach smile.
“It’s great to play well in front of our home crowd,” Dernbach said. “To go on the road with this team early on and play four games away from Mitchell Hall and then finally in week three, we get two homes games and to come out and compete.
“We weren’t perfect by any stretch, but to come out and compete against an NCAA (tournament) caliber team. Against a player that is probably going to be a finalist for the national player of the year, it was a great statement and I'm just really proud of the young men.”
Coplin came in averaging close to 20 and 10 a night after he averaged 28 points per game last season. But he found very little breathing room by the suffocating Eagle defense, specifically against Wyatt Cook, who is growing into the team’s defensive stopper.
“We needed a guy that could step up and be that defensive guy that could go up against the other team’s best players and be that lockdown guy,” senior Terek Nesheim said. “Going into the season, I don’t know if we had that answer, but now Wyatt has really stepped up. Three of our five games, he has guarded the best player. Tonight that kid averaged 30 a game last year and he came in at half with six points against Wyatt.”
Coplin still scored 21 and grabbed 11 rebounds, but was 5 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 8 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Augsburg offensive attack wasn’t much better, as UW-L limited drive and kick out opportunities.
“I told the guys in the locker room to not do anything different tonight,” Dernbach said. “What we do is good enough if we are committed to it for 40 minutes. It might not have been 40, but it certainly was a good effort to the commitment on the defensive end. Our guys are buying into that … It’s not the easy way to play but certainly the right way.”
Offensively, Zac Haese and Nesheim paced the UW-L attack in the first half, combining to score 19 of their 30 points in the first 20 minutes, but in the second half it was the Ethan Anderson show.
The Black River Falls High School graduate was 0-for-5 shooting in the first half and started 1 of his first 8 from the floor, but when the Eagles desperately needed a bucket it was their leading scorer that hit it.
First, it was the mini 6-0 run where Anderson hit a free throw, a layup and a 3-pointer that turned a five-point UW-L deficit into a one-point lead midway through the second half. Then, with the Eagles holding onto a four-point lead with around six minutes left, it was Anderson that buried deep triples in back-to-back possessions to give the Eagles a 10-point lead.
It was a lead they didn’t relinquish.
Anderson finished with a game-high 22 points -- 18 of which came in the second half.
“What a nice statement he made going 0 of 5 in the first half and not come out in the second half and play particularly well offensively, but we just trust him,” Dernbach said. “We challenged him to be tougher, and boy did he do that. He just refused to be tired out there or to play exhausted. He showed a whole lot of toughness and why he is so important to our basketball team.”
The Eagles return home Saturday and face Wartburg at 7 p.m.