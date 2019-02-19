Playing 14 games against WIAC competition gives the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team a good grip on the strengths and weaknesses of their WIAC tournament opponent — it just didn’t know who it would be until late Tuesday night.
The Eagles (17-8, 10-4), the second seed in the conference tournament and coming off a week in which it knocked off No. 3 Oshkosh at home, earned a first-round bye. So they will watch the first-round games played Tuesday evening to learn their next opponent, the highest remaining seed.
The potential opponents are Platteville, Stevens Point, or Eau Claire. UW-L swept the Pointers and split with the Pioneers and Blugolds.
“Four teams had practice (Monday) and played (Tuesday), so you know they had a great tone at practice, and it was intense. So we had to make sure we did that, plus more,” Eagles coach Kent Dernbach said.
La Crosse has built itself on the strength of its defense, which allowed the lowest field goal percentage (41.3) and 3-point percentage (27.5) in conference play. The Eagles’ 3-point percentage allowed overall this year (30.8) was a school record.
UW-L has had stretches in which its offense hit some rough patches, but Dernbach said the Eagles are focused on limiting turnovers and getting a shot up each possession. UW-L is the only team to tally a win over every conference team, which gives it an extra boost of confidence heading into Thursday’s semifinal round.
“We should have confidence against anybody in our league if we defend at the level we expect to defend at,” Dernbach said. “We’ve failed at times in a game, but our guys recognize the mistakes and are willing to correct them.
“If you’re waiting for timeouts or halftimes to correct mistakes. Our guys are able to fix our problems, and that should give our guys confidence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.