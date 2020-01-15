UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles defeat Whitewater in overtime after Cook's game-tying 3-pointer

WHITEWATER — Wyatt Cook hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left to send the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team into overtime where Terek Nesheim scored seven of his 22 points in the extra frame to lift the 14th-ranked Eagles to an 84-78 overtime victory over UW-Whitewater on Wednesday night.

The Eagles (13-1, 3-1) led the whole game, but a late 17-8 Whitewater (5-10, 0-4) run tied it at 64. Whitewater then took a 71-68 advantage on a jumper by Equan Ards with 53 seconds before Cook connected on a 3 to tie it. Cook scored UW-L's final seven points of regulation and finished with a career-high 26 points while also flirting with a triple-double, tallying nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Eagles used an 11-2 run in overtime to take control. Terek Nesheim was a big reason why scoring seven points during the run. His 3-pointer with 2:22 left pushed the lead to 76-72 and the Eagles never looked back. His 22 points were also a career-high.

The Eagles are back in action Saturday when they host seventh-ranked UW-Platteville at 5 p.m.

