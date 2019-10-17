Last season was one to remember for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team.
After being picked to finish fifth in the WIAC, the Eagles went 10-4 in conference play and recorded wins against top-10 opponents in UW-Stevens Point and UW-Oshkosh. The Titans went on to win the NCAA Division III national championship.
They capped it off by receiving one of 20 at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament. It was just the second time in program history and first time since 2006 that the Eagles had made the tournament.
It was an impressive and an important step for coach Kent Dernbach as he continues to establish the program’s identity entering his third season at the helm.
But for this season’s team, there are a lot of unanswered questions. They are young with only nine returning players from last year’s team and graduated their best on-ball defender in Taulvish McCray, a 1,000-point scorer in Ben Meinholz, and a swiss-army knife in Brandon Manning. They were also the top three scorers for the Eagles, averaging a combined 35 points per contest.
Add in the graduation of Tanner Bruchs (6 ppg), and the Eagles have to replace nearly half of their scoring output. For Dernbach, it reminds him a bit of his first season at UW-L when he became the interim coach right before the season.
“It’s always bittersweet when those guys graduate,” Dernbach said before UW-L’s second practice of the season on Wednesday. “You’re so excited for where they’ve gone now, but there’s also a really uncomfortable feeling, because there’s a lot of questions that have to be answered, because they played such an important role for our program and they bought in 100 percent to our style of play. We now only have three guys on this year’s roster that have over two years experience in our program. That’s as young as you can have. Fortunately, we do have three guys.
“... It’s really not so much unlike my first year when I took over. There was a ton of question marks then. Now the only difference is that we have a couple of guys that haven’t been in our program for very long are going to get the opportunity to answer the call.”
One of those young guys expecting to answer the call is Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson. The sophomore was a lightning rod off the bench at times scoring in double figures six times while averaging over six points in 25 games. He will be asked to play a much bigger role this season.
“Ethan is someone that knows he’s going to go from being number five on the scouting report to potentially being one of the top guys on the scouting report,” Dernbach said. “We are really excited about Ethan.”
Anderson is ready to take that step.
“I have been working hard in the summer, getting in the gym, getting in the weight room,” Anderson said. “I’m just more comfortable in the program, too. So I think I can take a big step and the team can take a big step this season.”
The Eagles are also high on sophomores Seth Anderson and Craig Steele Jr., but Dernbach stressed the importance of his four seniors, specifically when it comes to “setting the tone” for the rest of the team. Senior Terek Nesheim should be one of those guys. He has earned three varsity letters for UW-L while playing in 67 games — 26 of them starts. He and seniors Zac Haese, Sam Burkart, and Luke Norcia will be asked to shoulder the load, at least in the beginning of the season. Haese (Lindenwood University) and Burkart (UW-Milwaukee) are in their second year of the program after transferring.
“Having a guy like Terek, that started games the past two years and now being a senior,” Dernbach said. “That’s great for our program. Then for a Zach Haese and Sam Burkhart to be guys that came from a scholarship level programs and now transferred in right there. They’re certainly not going to be afraid of the big moment. ... But they are going to set the tone for us and how successful this first week is. A lot of times how successful that first week is certainly setting the tone for the rest of the season.”
Expect a lot out of freshmen Zion Turner from D.C. Everest and Austin Westra from DeForest, as the season wears on, too. Turner and Westra were highly touted recruits coming out of high school and reportedly turned down Division II offers to come to UW-L. They have impressed the seniors early.
“A lot of these freshmen are mature,” Nesheim said. “What we did in the fall was tough. Our preseason conditioning and our lifting, that’s a tough schedule, and they all handled it really well. A lot of them are going to be asked to fight for some playing time. Guys like Zion are going to have to fight and learn the ropes quickly because we’re going to need them. We are going to need some guys to step up and fill some of the roles for playing time.”
Overall, Dernbach is excited about where this group can go and the best part is this group is full of gym rats. Guys that want to be in the gym at all times.
“I really enjoy our group,” Dernbach said. “We have a group of guys that like to be in the gym. That’s what you need to build a successful program. Guys that really enjoy being in the gym. We have a group of young men where that’s just kind of in their culture, that’s in their DNA. And now we have to get them to compete.”
