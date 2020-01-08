UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles hold off River Falls thanks to late 10-2 run

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team knew how important Wednesday night's game was.
Coming off their first loss of the season in their WIAC opener, the 17th-ranked Eagles couldn't afford to start 0-2 in conference play.
Mission accomplished.
The Eagles used 21 points from Wyatt Cook and a late 10-2 run to hold off UW-River Falls in an 80-72 back-and-forth affair in front of nearly 400 people at Mitchell Hall.
It wasn't pretty at times, but at the end of the day the Eagles will take it.
"Our backs were against the wall," senior Terek Nesheim said. "We were 0-1 and we drop this one we go to 0-2. We knew we had to come out and fight hard. It wasn't going to be easy. You know this conference. Every game is going to be a battle, going to be a struggle."
At first it might look like a rout was on.
The Eagles (11-1, 1-1) jumped out to a 11-0 lead just 150 seconds into the game, but the Falcons (7-5, 0-2) stormed back thanks to a hot stretch from 3-point range that saw them go 6 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half and eventually took a 32-31 lead. Once they found that groove, it seemed the Falcons couldn't do no wrong offensively and took that momentum in to the second half where they turned a 37-34 halftime deficit into a 44-39 lead.
"We took that 11-point lead and it happens nearly all the time that it's hard to maintain that," coach Kent Dernbach said. "It's just human nature, but give them credit. They came back and then made some shots out of the half to seize the momentum. We went from being up three to being down four. For us we have to be a team that prides itself on the defensive end. We have not done that in conference. Thankfully we are 1-1 in WIAC play."
For the second straight game, the Eagles struggled from beyond the arc. After going 4-for-22 from 3 against Oshkosh on Saturday, UW-L was just 7 of 24. Leading scorer Ethan Anderson rolled his ankle early and just couldn't get it going offensively, finishing with nine points on 3 of 9 shooting. Unable to find their shooting touch from beyond the arc and their leading scorer hampered by an injury, the Eagles turned to Cook, who was a man amongst boys on the low block at times.
The 6-foot-6 junior finished with a game-high 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting.
"We are still trying to figure out how to play together still," Cook said. "We aren't where we want to be yet. We are getting better. I'm getting better. As we just keep getting better, things will start to open up offensively."
Tied at 68, Cook showed why he is so dangerous. After receiving the pass in the paint, he showed great patience and didn't rush when his first move was blocked off. He went to his second, absorbed and finished through contact for the old-fashioned 3-point play. It sparked a 10-2 run.
"This league is tough," Cook said. "We play a physical game and everynight someone is going to have to step up their game."
Luke Norcia iced it with his second 3-pointer making it 74-70 with just over a minute left. Free throws down the stretch finished it off for the Eagles, who were 21 of 27 from the charity stripe.
When it was all said and done the Eagles finished with four in double figures with Cook leading the way with 21, Nesheim with 13, Seth Anderson 13 and Norcia 10.
The Eagles are back at Mitchell Hall Saturday with first tip scheduled for 5 p.m.
"To not shoot the ball well, below our standard and still come away with a WIAC win is hard to do, so I'm pleased with that," Dernbach said. "Now we are going to have to play better on Saturday against a 2-0 Stevens Point team."