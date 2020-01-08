UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles hold off River Falls thanks to late 10-2 run

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We took that 11-point lead and it happens nearly all the time that it's hard to maintain that," coach Kent Dernbach said. "It's just human nature, but give them credit. They came back and then made some shots out of the half to seize the momentum. We went from being up three to being down four. For us we have to be a team that prides itself on the defensive end. We have not done that in conference. Thankfully we are 1-1 in WIAC play."

For the second straight game, the Eagles struggled from beyond the arc. After going 4-for-22 from 3 against Oshkosh on Saturday, UW-L was just 7 of 24. Leading scorer Ethan Anderson rolled his ankle early and just couldn't get it going offensively, finishing with nine points on 3 of 9 shooting. Unable to find their shooting touch from beyond the arc and their leading scorer hampered by an injury, the Eagles turned to Cook, who was a man amongst boys on the low block at times.

The 6-foot-6 junior finished with a game-high 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

"We are still trying to figure out how to play together still," Cook said. "We aren't where we want to be yet. We are getting better. I'm getting better. As we just keep getting better, things will start to open up offensively."