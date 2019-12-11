UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Haese's last-second putback keeps No. 15 Eagles unbeaten

For a second, it looked like the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team's perfect start to the season was about to end.
But as it has done throughout the season, coach Kent Dernbach's young squad found another way to deliver.
Senior Zac Haese, who finished with 15 points, delivered the game-winning putback with 3.6 seconds left to lift the No. 15 Eagles over Ripon 54-53 on Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall.
After Ripon took a 53-52 lead on a pair of free throws with just under 15 seconds to play, Dernbach called a timeout and drew up a play that called for sophomore guard Ethan Anderson, who had 15 points, to catch the ball on the run toward the basket on the right-hand side of the paint, where he then had the option of taking a shot or passing it off.
Anderson got all the way to the rack but missed the layup. Sean Suchomel's putback missed wide left off the backboard, but there was Haese, who in one motion collected the miss and kissed the ball off the glass and in. The ensuing half-court shot from Ripon missed off the glass.
It went just how Dernbach drew it up.
"We were just trying to get Ethan on the run going toward his right with a shooter in the corner, so they couldn't help on him," said Dernbach, whose team improved to 7-0. "Then if he got to that spot we thought he might be able to draw a couple of guys. And we were in two-shot mode. That's where you have to be.
"It was a good spot for us to pick up our fourth and fifth offensive rebounds on the night," he added with a smile.
It was a surprising end considering the way the game started.
The Eagles jumped out to a 31-16 lead with 4:34 left in the first half but then went ice cold and failed to score in the next 5:30. The Eagles had a similar drought in the second half when they went over another five minutes without scoring a point. It led to a 9-0 Ripon run that saw the Red Hawks take their first lead since the opening minutes.
For the game, UW-L was just 19-of-57 (33.3%) from the floor, but the Eagles did make 10 of their 24 3-pointers.
"That's going to happen sometimes," said Dernbach when asked about the offensive struggles. "That's why our consistent defensive effort (is important). If we don't defend and we don't guard, then we don't win this game on our home court. We are a pretty dynamic team when we can shoot 45% from 3, but we didn't do that tonight. You aren't going to be able do that every night."
After not being able to practice last week because of NCAA rules, Dernbach was worried about his team's potential defensive effort and intensity. But his team answered the challenge holding Ripon to 40% shooting on the night while forcing 17 turnovers. UW-L finished with just six.
UW-L turned those 17 turnovers into six points.
"For our guys to come back and be locked in defensively like they were and to just grind it out to get the win on our home court is just really encouraging for us," Dernbach said.
Trailing 51-47 with 2:00 left, Haese buried his third triple of the game to make it 51-50. After the two teams swapped empty possessions, UW-L forced a shot clock violation that gave the ball back to them with 29 seconds left. That's when junior Wyatt Cook, who scored a team-high 17 points, finished a reverse layup to give the Eagles a 52-51 lead, but Ripon took back the lead on a pair of free throws, which would set up Haese's heroics.
The Eagles are off until Dec. 20 when they travel to Salem, Oregon, to face Willamette University. The perfect start is great, but the Eagles know they still have a long ways to go.
"We need to continue to improve," Dernbach said. "We are taking steps forward, but where we are at right now is not good enough to hang a banner in our league. And I think our guys are buying into that. They know we have a few more steps to go.