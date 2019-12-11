UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Haese's last-second putback keeps No. 15 Eagles unbeaten

For a second, it looked like the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team's perfect start to the season was about to end.

But as it has done throughout the season, coach Kent Dernbach's young squad found another way to deliver.

Senior Zac Haese, who finished with 15 points, delivered the game-winning putback with 3.6 seconds left to lift the No. 15 Eagles over Ripon 54-53 on Wednesday night at Mitchell Hall.

After Ripon took a 53-52 lead on a pair of free throws with just under 15 seconds to play, Dernbach called a timeout and drew up a play that called for sophomore guard Ethan Anderson, who had 15 points, to catch the ball on the run toward the basket on the right-hand side of the paint, where he then had the option of taking a shot or passing it off.

Anderson got all the way to the rack but missed the layup. Sean Suchomel's putback missed wide left off the backboard, but there was Haese, who in one motion collected the miss and kissed the ball off the glass and in. The ensuing half-court shot from Ripon missed off the glass.

It went just how Dernbach drew it up.