UW-La Crosse men's basketball: No. 14 Eagles blow 19-point second half lead, fall to No. 7 Platteville

The Pioneers made it a focus point to run the Eagles off the 3-point line using aggressive ball pressure. They fought hard to get through ball screens and just simply made life more difficult for the UW-L offense. After a hot start, the Pioneers were able to shut down both Ethan Anderson and Norcia, who combined for just three points after half.

"They came out and they were really aggressive against us in the second half," Dernbach said. "They were getting up into us, they were trying to deny and fight over ball screens and that put us on our heels a little bit. ... We weren't able to score on a consistent basis."

After UW-L went up 47-28, Platteville trimmed the lead to 58-50 with just around six minutes left. UW-L responded with a 5-0 mini run after Zac Haese drilled a 3 to go back up 63-50 with 5:04 left. It felt like they had reseized the momentum, but that would be the last UW-L field goal for nearly five minutes. Then all of a sudden Voelker took over.

The Pioneers were without co-leading scorer Quinten Shields (14.7 ppg) after he was injured in their loss to UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday. That meant that Voelker (14.7 ppg) would have to pick up the slack and he initially struggled only scoring three points on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half, but then he found his groove in the blink of an eye.