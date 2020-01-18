UW-La Crosse men's basketball: No. 14 Eagles blow 19-point second half lead, fall to No. 7 Platteville

For about 35 minutes it looked like the No. 14 ranked UW-La Crosse men's basketball team was going to knock off the No. 7 team in the country.
Then it ran into a buzzsaw.
Carter Voelker scored 18 of his game-high 21 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 3.6 seconds left as seventh-ranked UW-Platteville used a 19-4 run in the final 5:04 to escape Mitchell Hall with a 69-67 victory on Saturday night.
The Eagles were up by 19 on two different occasions and led by 13 with five minutes left.
"This is WIAC play," coach Kent Dernbach said. "If you don't play well down the stretch against a good team — they are top-10 in the country for a reason — they are going to come and steal the game away from you. It hurts, because we led for the majority of the game. At the end of the day you have to play for 40 minutes."
The Eagles (13-2, 3-2) took control in the first half thanks to some hot shooting from beyond the arc that led to a 24-7 run. UW-L was a blistering 10 of 18 from 3-point range in the opening half. In particular, Platteville (14-2, 4-1) had a hard time sticking with Ethan Anderson and Luke Norcia. The two were a combined 7 of 9 from beyond the arc, tallying 26 points between the two as the Eagles built up a 44-26 halftime lead.
But the second half was a different story.
The Pioneers made it a focus point to run the Eagles off the 3-point line using aggressive ball pressure. They fought hard to get through ball screens and just simply made life more difficult for the UW-L offense. After a hot start, the Pioneers were able to shut down both Ethan Anderson and Norcia, who combined for just three points after half.
"They came out and they were really aggressive against us in the second half," Dernbach said. "They were getting up into us, they were trying to deny and fight over ball screens and that put us on our heels a little bit. ... We weren't able to score on a consistent basis."
After UW-L went up 47-28, Platteville trimmed the lead to 58-50 with just around six minutes left. UW-L responded with a 5-0 mini run after Zac Haese drilled a 3 to go back up 63-50 with 5:04 left. It felt like they had reseized the momentum, but that would be the last UW-L field goal for nearly five minutes. Then all of a sudden Voelker took over.
The Pioneers were without co-leading scorer Quinten Shields (14.7 ppg) after he was injured in their loss to UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday. That meant that Voelker (14.7 ppg) would have to pick up the slack and he initially struggled only scoring three points on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half, but then he found his groove in the blink of an eye.
After UW-L went back up 63-50, Voelker kick started the 19-4 run, scoring the next 11 points as he drilled a 3, then finished through contact for an old-fashioned 3-point play before making another 3 and a pair of free throws to make it 63-61.
"We went up 13, but then Voelker back-to-back 3's," Dernbach said. "... So it is goes 13 to 7 just like that and got the momentum going their way."
But UW-L had a chance to close it out, but missed free throws down the stretch killed them. Norcia had a chance to make it a five-point game with 90 seconds left, but he missed both free throws. Platteville came down and tied it on a 3 before taking the lead on a 3 on their next offensive possession with 28.1 seconds left. But UW-L tied it on a beautifully drawn up play that saw Terek Nesheim pop open free on the left wing. He drilled the 3-pointer to tie at 67 with 19.1 left.
But Voelker was just too good down the stretch.
He took Ethan Anderson off the dribble, stopped, faked to his left before spinning around and hitting the 10-foot jumper with 3.6 seconds left.
UW-L's ensuing half-court heave wasn't close.
It's a tough one to lose for the Eagles, who will look to bounce back Wednesday when they travel to play UW-Stout.
"We let one slip away and we got one stolen tonight," Dernbach said. "Now how do we respond? We are on the road for two games next week. I expect we will come back Monday and have a great practice."