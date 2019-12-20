UW-La Crosse men's basketball: No. 15 Eagles cruise by Willamette to remain unbeaten
0 comments
UW-L MEN 89, WILLAMETTE 60

UW-La Crosse men's basketball: No. 15 Eagles cruise by Willamette to remain unbeaten

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM, Ore. — The No. 15 UW-La Crosse men's basketball team made quick work of Willamette (Ore.) in a 89-60 win on Friday. The Eagles, who improved to 8-0, raced out to an 18-8 lead and never looked back.

Sophomore guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore forward Seth Anderson each scored 16 points, and senior forward Terek Nesheim added 14 for UW-L, which was 12-of-24 from 3-point land.

Junior forward Wyatt Cook had a game-high nine rebounds to go along with nine points, and senior guard Luke Norcia had a game-high eight assists.

The Eagles, who led 47-31 at half, limited the Bearcats (1-7) to 21-of-57 shooting from the field (37%) and 5-of-20 from 3 (25%).

UW-L is back in action at 5 p.m. Saturday, when it takes on George Fox (Ore.) in Newberg, Oregon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News