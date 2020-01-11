UW-La Crosse men's basketball: No. 17 Eagles rediscover their defense, hold off Pointers

After their Friday lift, UW-La Crosse men's basketball coach Kent Dernbach hung up two stats: Their defensive field goal percentage from their first 11 games and their defensive field goal percentage from their last two WIAC games.
Dernbach and the Eagles knew they hadn't played their style of defense through their first two conference games and the numbers back it up. After allowing their opponents to shoot 38 percent inside the arc and 29 percent from 3-point range in their first 11 games, Eagles' opponents have shot 50 percent and 43 percent from 3.
Message received.
On Saturday, they got back to playing that championship type defense, holding UW-Stevens Point to 37 percent shooting, as the No. 17 ranked Eagles held off a late Point comeback to prevail 63-58 at Mitchell Hall.
It was UW-L's third straight win over Stevens-Point. First time that has happened since 1977.
"We had to get back to who we are defensively," senior Zac Haese said. "We had a couple of games where we gave up over 70 points and that's just not us. We really locked in the last couple of days at practice and decided that's enough of that. I think we made a good statement today."
The defensive intensity for the Eagles (12-1, 2-1) was noticeable from the opening tip. They were active, creating deflections and cutting off driving lanes while still effective when it came to challenging Point's shooters. When it was all said and done the Pointers (10-4, 2-1) were 17 of 46 from the field, including 5 of 17 from beyond the arc.
"Our guys knew we just hadn't done the job on that end of the court and luckily we were 1-1," said Dernbach, who credited assistant coach Kenny Finco's defensive game plan for making the Pointers uncomfortable. "If we can make that correction, then we have a chance to be in every basketball game. We were able to just do enough to get over a really good team that's playing well."
Unlike the defense, it took the Eagles offense a bit to get going, but they eventually found their rhythm turning a 15-14 deficit into a 31-22 halftime after a Terek Nesheim 3 beat the buzzer to cap off a 17-7 run to end the half.
"During these games, sometimes we are still trying to figure each other out early to see what we can get and where," said Cook, who scored six straight points during the run. "Once we get a little bit of a rhythm going, a little bit of a sweat, then we are set."
The Eagles led by as much as 14 when they took a 48-34 lead before the Pointers went on a 9-0 run to trim the lead to five. But then Haese drilled his third three of the game which sparked an 8-3 UW-L run. For Haese, it was a great bounceback after he struggled to find his shot the last two games, shooting a combined 4 of 20 from the field and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc. But one would never have guessed that, as the Lindenwood University transfer looked confident by finishing with a team-high 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
"It was about time one went down," Haese said with a laugh. "We just decided we were really going to work the ball around on offense more and not really press. I feel like when I was starting to miss shots, I felt like I needed to hunt my shot a little more, but this game we just said let's get our defense right and then take what the defense gives us. If we get an open shot, knock it in."
As a team, the Eagles shot better than 50 percent from the field (24-for-46). In addition to Haese's 18, Cook finished with 16, Nesheim added 11 while Ethan Anderson chipped in nine for the Eagles, who will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Whitewater to face the Warhawks at 7 p.m.
"It felt good to be able to lead from start to finish," Haese said. "That's what we want to do every game. Obviously, it doesn't always happen like that, but you always have to be able to weather the storm. Our defense just stuck through it the whole game today, which is really nice to see."