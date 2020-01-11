UW-La Crosse men's basketball: No. 17 Eagles rediscover their defense, hold off Pointers

"Our guys knew we just hadn't done the job on that end of the court and luckily we were 1-1," said Dernbach, who credited assistant coach Kenny Finco's defensive game plan for making the Pointers uncomfortable. "If we can make that correction, then we have a chance to be in every basketball game. We were able to just do enough to get over a really good team that's playing well."

Unlike the defense, it took the Eagles offense a bit to get going, but they eventually found their rhythm turning a 15-14 deficit into a 31-22 halftime after a Terek Nesheim 3 beat the buzzer to cap off a 17-7 run to end the half.

"During these games, sometimes we are still trying to figure each other out early to see what we can get and where," said Cook, who scored six straight points during the run. "Once we get a little bit of a rhythm going, a little bit of a sweat, then we are set."