The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team has survived, even played well, in stretches without their leading scorer and creator on offense, Ben Meinholz. In fact, the Eagles just did it Saturday in their regular-season finale at Stout.
But La Crosse couldn’t replicate that performance in Thursday’s WIAC tournament semifinal game against Platteville. Meinholz was out for the final 33 minutes and 15 seconds after re-injuring his left hand on a drive, and the Eagles couldn’t put together an offensive run in the second half to seize control of a close game throughout.
The Pioneers took advantage, and made a number of contested 3-pointers to come away with a 61-51 win in front of 415 people at Mitchell Hall. UW-L dropped to 17-10, while Platteville (17-9) advances to the tournament final, where it will host Stevens Point, which upset No. 4 Oshkosh in the other semifinal Thursday.
As was the case in each of its five loses to conference opponents, UW-L performed well enough defensively to be in the game, but just didn’t generate enough offense. In five losses to WIAC foes, UW-L allowed 64.4 points per game.
La Crosse shot 39.3 percent (22 of 56) overall, and just 30 percent (10 of 30) in the second half Thursday.
“We tried to play through (senior) Brendon (Manning) a little bit more, and tried to get him moving and use the side ball screen,” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said of the adjustments that the Eagles made once Meinholz left the floor. “I thought we were able to get into the paint, and get in tight there, and we had some good looks from the 3-point line, but unfortunately, we didn’t get enough of them to fall.”
UW-L finished 4 of 17 from 3, and just 1 of 8 in the second half.
Manning did what he could with the offense flowing through him, leading UW-L with 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting and three assists, but he was the only Eagle to score in double figures. Senior Taulvish McCray had nine points, and Sam Burkart had seven. Tanner Bruchs had seven steals and seven rebounds, but couldn’t get his shots to fall on a 1-for-7 night.
La Crosse led the conference and set a program record with its 3-point defense, allowing opponents just 30.8 percent from deep, and that metric was even better in conference play (27.5). But Platteville shot 9 of 24 from beyond the arc, led by Robert Duax and Alex Ranney’s three apiece.
Dernbach said, with a few exceptions, he was pleased with how his team defended those shots, Platteville just simply made difficult looks.
“You just try to make them do it again and again and again,” he said. “We were there, and they had to make some tough shots.”
Duax led Platteville with 16 points, and the Pioneers had four players reach double figures. Quentin Shields had 15 points, and Clay Gerds 10 points and 10 rebounds. Platteville outrebounded La Crosse 44-28, and turned 12 offensive rebounds into a 16-0 advantage in second-chance points.
Dernbach, who became the team’s full-time coach after coaching it as the interim last season, said he was proud of how the team demonstrated its culture and never wavered from its defensive identity. He was especially proud of the team’s five seniors, who more than likely played their final collegiate games Thursday.
“They’re such good young men. From Sam Skoyen to Ben Meinholz. Taulvish McCray, and the toughness he brings, and what he’s accomplished, probably being a two-time all-defensive player at 5-foot-9. And the heart and toughness that Brendon Manning played with,” Dernbach said.
“There’s pride in what they accomplished.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.