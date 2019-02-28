Nearly five months and 26 games of playing together have taught the players of the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team a few things about themselves.
First and foremost, they can defend — the Eagles allowed 64.9 points per game this season, which ranked 21st in all of NCAA Division III. They can also run teams off the 3-point line, as evidenced by their program-record 30.8 3-point percentage allowed in the regular season. They’ve also learned that, at times, they need to rely on those strengths when their offense has trouble finding a rhythm.
That’ll be especially true when La Crosse (17-9) makes its second-ever NCAA tournament appearance at 5:30 p.m. Friday against No. 13 St. Thomas. The game, hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan, pits strength against strength, as the Tommies are an up-tempo team that takes a good number of 3s.
“We know they have a high-powered offensive team, but we believe that we have the best defense in the country,” senior point guard Taulvish McCray said. “Going against them, I think we’re already pretty confident in our game and our defense.”
McCray, a player Eagles coach Kent Dernbach has called a “warrior” on multiple occasions since taking the UW-L job, became the six player ever to be named to two WIAC all-defensive teams on Tuesday. He’s been the player Dernbach trusts to frustrate opposing guards and he’ll be crucial in Friday’s game.
St. Thomas (22-4) plays a smaller lineup and all five players on the floor are comfortable stepping out to the 3-point line for a shot. That’s good news for the Eagles, who have size, but match up better with smaller lineups with the length they possess.
McCray and junior Sam Burkart both are listed at 5-foot-10 and can disrupt a backcourt, while seniors Brendon Manning and Ben Meinholz are strong defenders on the wings and inside. Dernbach said the biggest challenge for the Eagles will be staying disciplined in their transition defense, as the Tommies pressure teams with full-court presses and try to start the fast break whenever possible.
“We have to make them play in the half court,” Dernbach said. “If we make them play in the half court, then I trust we’ll be able to guard them. And then we have to finish off possessions. They’re really good at the beginning of possessions in transition, and they’re really good at the end of possessions getting offensive rebounds.
“In between, that’s where we’ve proven that we can play with anybody.”
A big question mark for the Eagles will be the availability of senior all-WIAC forward Ben Meinholz. Meinholz, who’s tied with senior Brendon Manning as the team’s leading scorer (13.5 points per game), is also the team’s leading assist man (2.9 per game). He injured his left hand late in the regular season, and has tried to play through it, but was forced to miss the second half of the regular-season finale at Stout, and then the last 33-plus minutes against Platteville in the WIAC tournament.
He’s been — carefully — practicing with the team, and doing shooting drills with a wrap on the injured hand. He looked comfortable during the Platteville game at Mitchell Hall, but when a Pioneer swiped down hard on his hand going from a steal, he was clearly in significant pain, and he never returned to action.
Dernbach said Meinholz will give it a go Friday, but he and the training staff will closely monitor him.
The Eagles practiced Wednesday afternoon at Mitchell Hall before taking a bus about halfway to Lincoln, Neb. Thursday they practiced at Snyder Arena, where they’ll play on Friday.
La Crosse was very likely one of the final teams that earned a bid into the tournament, and it has never won a tournament game. The Eagles know that in order to change that fact, they’ll have to contain a strong scoring attack from the Tommies.
“They’re a good offensive team,” Manning said. “I think it’s going to be a good showdown, a good offense versus a good defense. I’m excited for that.”
