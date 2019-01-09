EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team made a big defensive statement on Wednesday.
The Eagles held UW-Eau Claire to 15 second-half points in a 58-39 win on the road.
La Crosse held the Blugolds (9-5, 2-1 WIAC) without a made field goal in the final 7 minutes, 45 seconds of the game, and Eau Claire’s last points came on a pair of made free throws by Blake Wacholz with 4:17 to go.
“Eau Claire’s really good at putting five guys on the floor who can shoot and put it on the floor,” UW-L (10-4, 3-0) coach Kent Dernbach said. “Our guys were committed to taking away layups, and when we were doing that, we could read the kick-outs and still contest those.”
Eau Claire was 0-for-5 in that near-eight-minute span to end the game. The Blugolds shot 15-for-50 during the entire game, and didn’t have a single player who scored in double figures. Cam Kuepers led Eau Claire with eight points.
“Anytime a WIAC team scores 39 points, they’re going to have to miss shots. But we forced them to. We forced them to take contested shots with under five or seven seconds left on the shot clock,” Dernbach said.
Dernbach said seniors Taulvish McCray and Brendon Manning took control of an early-second-half timeout huddle and put the impetus on the Eagles to lock in better defensively, and the results spoke for themselves.
Senior forward Ben Meinholz — who was limited in practice this week due to ankle issues — led UW-L with 21 points, including and 8-for-9 night at the free-throw line. McCray had 12 points.
