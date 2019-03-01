LINCOLN, Neb. — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team was able to cut into its deficit just before halftime, seemingly surviving a difficult first half and a barrage of 3-pointers from its opponent. It looked like the Eagles had weathered the storm and were going to be able to climb back into the game after a couple of adjustments.
Problem was, the No. 13 Tommies never stopped making shots.
St. Thomas took control early, ballooned its lead in the second half, and never let La Crosse get in any kind of rhythm Friday night en route to an 80-66 win in the first round of the NCAA Division III national tournament at Nebraska Wesleyan’s Snyder Arena.
UW-L, which earned a bid into the tournament for the second time in program history, finished its season 17-10.
“They made us pay for every mistake we made. They cracked our shell with slip screens, and then when we started to help off to slow those down, they made 3s,” Eagles coach Kent Dernbach said.
“We recovered from it well enough to play even with them in the second half, but when you get into a double-digit deficit in an NCAA tournament game, you have to play perfect. We played well, just not perfect.”
St. Thomas (23-4) — which will play the winner of the Nebraska Wesleyan-Eureka game that started after the Tommies-Eagles game — started the second half with a 6-0 run that featured three layups and never let La Crosse get into the game from that point.
The Tommies led by as many as 24, utilizing a 10-man rotation that subbed in and out five at a time, and continued to shoot lights out from the field. They finished 30 of 56 (53.6 percent) overall, and 12 of 27 (44.4 percent) from 3.
La Crosse senior Ben Meinholz led the way with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals while playing a broken bone in his left hand. Senior Brendon Manning scored 11 points and nine rebounds. Senior Tanner Bruchs (11) and Terek Nesheim (11) also scored in double figures.
“They represented themselves, the program, and the university so well this season,” Dernbach said of his seniors. “I’m so proud of them, and the genuine love and respect I have for them is tremendous. The mark they’ve left on this program and the foundation they laid … it’s special.”
St. Thomas sophomore Ryan Linderg scored a game-high 24 points on 9 of 14 shooting. He made six 3s, and had five rebounds. Senior Connor Bair added 16.
The Tommies came out on fire from the 3-point line. They made six of their first seven attempts from deep, and a good number of those shots came from wide-open shooters. La Crosse defenders were sticking close by their man, but lost shooters when teammates were beat by a drive and were helping off. That left open shooters waiting to spot up from the corners and elbows.
UW-L compounded its defensive issues with nine turnovers, which led to St. Thomas points en route to a 45-33 halftime deficit. Despite its struggles, UW-L shot well (13 of 23) in the opening half, keeping it within striking distance.
