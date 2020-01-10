UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Wyatt Cook stepping up for 17th-ranked Eagles

Just two games into the WIAC schedule, and it’s clear what the opponents for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team are trying to take away: Ethan Anderson.
The Black River Falls High School graduate was tremendous in the nonconference portion of the schedule, averaging 18 points per game on 44-percent shooting and making an eye-popping 50 percent attempts from the 3-point line.
But it’s been a different story in conference play. Entering Saturday’s 5 p.m. home game against Stevens Point (10-3, 2-0), Anderson is averaging 10 points while shooting 30 percent from the field in two WIAC games.
With other teams honing in on Anderson, the Eagles (11-1, 1-1) needed someone else to step up and help carry the load. It looked like Zac Haese was going to be that guy, but the Lindenwood University transfer has also struggled with his shot in conference play. As defenses focused his way, he has made 3 of 15 attempts form the 3-point line.
The next option appears to be Wyatt Cook.
Cook was a force in the post against in the Eagles 80-72 victory over UW-River Falls on Wednesday, as he matched his career-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting. He demanded the ball inside which wasn’t always the case for the 6-foot-6 junior
You have free articles remaining.
“Wyatt is somebody who has proven now that he can get his shot or create a shot for a teammate against any defense,” UW-La Crosse coach Kent Dernbach said. “What he has become more comfortable into his junior year is Wyatt was OK with scoring one time inside and then going back outside. Tonight, he really came into his own where he had 12 field goals. Eleven of them were from two, but he got himself to the line multiple times and got (leading River Falls scorer Julian) Jackson into foul trouble.
“That’s just the development of Wyatt’s game … But our guys know that we’re a better offensive team when he gets touches. He’s our most dynamic post.”
His teammates have seen a notable change.
“His confidence has grown,” senior Terek Nesheim said. “To start the game, he goes to the line, and he goes 0-for-4 to start the game. He comes back and gets us three buckets right away. So his confidence is there. It’s always going to be there we just look for mismatches … we usually try to go to him because he’s a matchup problem.”
River Falls saw how dynamic Cook could be, especially down the stretch. Tied at 68, Cook received the pass in the paint and showed great patience by not panicking when his first move was blocked off. He went to his second, absorbed and finished through contact for the old-fashioned three-point play to give the Eagles a 71-68 lead. During the next Eagles’ possession, with the score trimmed to 71-70, Cook called for the ball on the block. The River Falls defense shaded his direction. That left Luke Norcia wide open at the top of the key, where he buried the triple to effectively ice the game with about a minute left.
“My teammates believe in me to space the floor,” Cook said. “If I’m seeing two guys, I’m going to kick it out, and we’re going to make the next pass and get a wide open three or something good.”
Cook wasn’t the only post player to have a solid game on Wednesday as Nesheim and sophomore Seth Anderson each finished with 13 points. If the frontcourt can continue to be effective and make plays, it will only free up Ethan Anderson and Haese, who only need a sliver of space to launch shots. But if teams continue to focus on Ethan Anderson and Haese, than expect to see Cook get most of the workload.
“I mean if you are denying Ethan Anderson and Zach Haese, Wyatt Cook should be able to beat every single four and five out there,” Dernbach said. “He should be able to get to the rim on anybody.”