UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Wyatt Cook stepping up for 17th-ranked Eagles

“Wyatt is somebody who has proven now that he can get his shot or create a shot for a teammate against any defense,” UW-La Crosse coach Kent Dernbach said. “What he has become more comfortable into his junior year is Wyatt was OK with scoring one time inside and then going back outside. Tonight, he really came into his own where he had 12 field goals. Eleven of them were from two, but he got himself to the line multiple times and got (leading River Falls scorer Julian) Jackson into foul trouble.

“That’s just the development of Wyatt’s game … But our guys know that we’re a better offensive team when he gets touches. He’s our most dynamic post.”

His teammates have seen a notable change.

“His confidence has grown,” senior Terek Nesheim said. “To start the game, he goes to the line, and he goes 0-for-4 to start the game. He comes back and gets us three buckets right away. So his confidence is there. It’s always going to be there we just look for mismatches … we usually try to go to him because he’s a matchup problem.”