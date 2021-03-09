UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Cook, Anderson named to All-WIAC first team; Cook, Dernbach earn top honors

UW-La Crosse men’s basketball senior forward Wyatt Cook and junior guard Ethan Anderson were named to the All-WIAC first team as voted by the conference’s coaches, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Cook was also named the WIAC player of the year, while Kent Dernbach was selected as the conference’s coach of the year.

Eagles junior forward Seth Anderson was an honorable mention selection and was also named to the league’s all-defensive team. Senior guard Sean Suchomel was also chosen for the all-defensive team.

Cook, who is the sixth player in program history to be named the WIAC’s player of the year, led UW-L in rebounding (5.9 boards per game) and finished second in scoring (16.3 ppg) behind Ethan Anderson (16.5 ppg).

Cook, who shot 54% from the floor and 52% from beyond the arc, finished in the top 15 in nine categories in the WIAC, including third in 3-pointers made per game (2.4) and fourth in 3-point percentage.

Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate who led the team in scoring and was second in rebounding (5.8 rpg), was named to the conference’s first team for the second straight season. Anderson’s scoring and rebounding averages finished fifth and eighth in the WIAC, respectively.