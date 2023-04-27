The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team will have a new head coach come next fall.

The Eagles' coach the last five seasons, Kent Dernbach, was announced Thursday as the new head coach of the men’s team at UW-Stevens Point. Dernbach previously spent six seasons in Stevens Point as an associate head coach for the Pointers.

The decision was admittedly a tough one for Dernbach. While he had built a connection to La Crosse and UW-L over five seasons, it was family that drew him and his wife, Mandi, home to central Wisconsin.

“Every basketball coach has two families,” Dernbach said. “They have their basketball family, and they have their immediate family. When this decision came up, it was going to be one that pitted them against one another unfortunately. I’m from Stevens Point as well as Mandi is from the area. Her parents are still there, and my parents are still there.

“When you combine that with our four young children and our daughters, it gives us an opportunity to be where they can be around their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.”

Dernbach’s record over five seasons was 99-46, giving him the best winning percentage of any coach in UW-L men’s basketball history. Under Dernbach, the Eagles won a school-record 21 games twice — in 2019-2020 and 2021-2022.

Dernbach was the 2020-2021 WIAC Coach of the Year, leading the Eagles to an 8-3 record and a final national ranking of 13th in a COVID-19 shortened season. UW-L was ranked in the Top 25 in each of Dernbach’s five seasons.

The Eagles went 19-7 this past season, having their season ended in the WIAC semifinals with a 72-68 loss to eventual national semifinalist UW-Whitewater.

What made the decision more difficult for Dernbach wasn’t just leaving UW-L, but leaving the team for a WIAC rival. Dernbach acknowledged the difficulty he had in leaving a place where he said he felt supported during the strongest five-year period in the program's history.

“There’s nothing convenient about the decision,” Dernbach said. “This is really hard stuff, walking away from guys that have given you everything and have put their faith and trust in you at UW-La Crosse, as well as an administration, and you’re choosing somewhere else to go do that. It’s not an indictment on UW-L, it’s a reflection on how important family is to us and what we want to do going forward, my wife and my four daughters and I, and where the best location to do that is.

“It’s nothing but fondness for this area, the administration, a thankfulness to the players and gratitude to those who support this program and me running that program in my vision. I felt supported at La Crosse. The biggest difference now is the supporters I have at Stevens Point are going to be ones I call mom and dad and that our kids call grandma and grandpa.”

The Pointers won the NCAA Division III national championship in 2015 with Dernbach on staff, as well as three regular season WIAC titles.

Dernbach was scheduled to be introduced as UW-Stevens Point’s new coach at 11 a.m. Friday.