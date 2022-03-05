UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles bounced in second round of NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — On one hand, the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team didn't get very many clean looks. On the other, neither did Illinois Wesleyan.

That's part of the reason the Eagles were able to largely contain Titans standout Matthew Lertiz, who entered Saturday's NCAA Division III Tournament second-round game averaging 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

It's also why UW-L fifth-year head coach Kent Dernbach felt that someone hitting a shot with a hand in their face could be the difference.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, that player was Leritz.

After UW-L pulled within three points with about one minute left to play, Leritz hit a 3-pointer that helped Illinois Wesleyan create enough space to hand the Eagles a 65-56 loss to end their season.

"It was a little pick-and-pop action, and we were there," said Dernbach, whose team finishes the season at 21-7. "It was a contested shot, and he knocked it in."

Overall, though, UW-L played well defensively.

Although the Titans (23-5) had three players in double figures, the Eagles limited Leritz to eight points and held Illinois Wesleyan to 35% shooting from the floor.

"We talk about, all the time, our ability to defend and play on that side of the basketball, and that showed up tonight," Dernbach said. "Our principles, our rules, they traveled down here and they showed up in a really hostile environment against a top-level team."

The Titans played well defensively, too — they gave attention to senior guard Ethan Anderson, and their length prevented senior forward Wyatt Cook from getting open looks — which kept the game close throughout.

"It was everything you would expect when two top 15 teams are playing for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16," Dernbach said.

UW-L led 28-27 at the half and was within one point after a layup from Cook with 5 minutes, 37 seconds to play. But Illinois Wesleyan started to connect from beyond the arc, with Cory Noe, Cody Mitchell and Leritz all hitting 3-pointers in the final minutes.

Mitchell finished with 15 points, while Noe had 10. Luke Yoder was also in double figures for the Titans with 13.

"They have four other guys (in addition to Leritz) that can put the ball in the hoop, and that's what's so dangerous about playing good teams," Dernbach said. "And again, in an NCAA Tournament, no team is just going to have one player, right?"

Leritz's 3-pointer on the pick-and-pop followed a bucket from freshman guard Torin Hannah and put Illinois Wesleyan in front 61-55 with 48 seconds to play.

Senior forward Seth Anderson made a free throw on the next possession, but the Eagles had to foul from there. And the Titans made enough of their free throws to seal the game.

Ethan Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to lead UW-L, while Cook and Seth Anderson added nine points apiece.

Despite the loss, the Eagles put together one of the best seasons in program history — including tying a program record for wins in a single season and winning their first NCAA Tournament game.

"(The seniors are) a part of a four-year span that has had the greatest winning percentage in, I believe, 60 years — since the early 1960s," Dernbach said. "They have to be proud of that.

"But there's still work to be done, and the guys in our locker room are ready to do that as well."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.