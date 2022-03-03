UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles eager to 'get to work' in NCAA Tournament

Back in 2019, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team was excited to have simply made the NCAA Division III Tournament. After all, it was only the second appearance in the program’s history and the first in more than a decade.

But while the Eagles were still happy to hear their name called on Monday for an at-large bid in this year’s tournament, their mindset has changed over the last three years.

“It came from just like sheer joy of like, ‘Yes, we’re playing with house money, let’s just enjoy ourselves and compete,’ to now, when our name was called, ‘Let’s get to work,’” said UW-L fifth-year coach Kent Dernbach. “’Let’s get to work, and let’s play good basketball.’ Because we know we’re good enough to advance when we play good basketball.”

The Eagles (20-6) will put that to the test at 4:15 p.m. Friday when they play Heidelberg University (Ohio) in Bloomington, Ill., in the first round of the tournament.

And a win would not only advance UW-L to play either Illinois Wesleyan (21-5) or Franklin (14-15) in the second round on Saturday, it would also give the Eagles the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

“We’ve won a lot of games, but we kind of talked about how we haven’t really had a whole lot of huge success — other than winning games,” senior forward Dylan Bunders said. “We haven’t won conference championships, we haven’t won this national tournament game, which we feel like is kind of our next step to be able to get the program to where (Dernbach) wants it to be, which is what he talked to us about when we were coming in — talking about getting it to the next level and kind of rising up.”

Doing so will require beating a solid Heidelberg team.

The Student Princes are 18-7, finished third in the Ohio Athletic Conference and, like UW-L, earned an at-large bid to the tournament. That, Dernbach said, speaks to their talent and ability to build a good resume throughout the entire season.

Heidelberg, which likes to speed teams up with its defensive pressure and is led by its guard play on the other end, averages 23.2 3-point attempts per game and has seven players who average at least 8.0 points per game, including four who average at least 10.

Senior guard Emmanuel Perdue — an all-conference first-teamer — leads the way with 15 ppg, guard Dylan Woods follows with 12.3 ppg, and the Eagles will need to be aware of where sophomore guard Zane Leitwein — the team’s leading 3-point shooter — is. Isaiah Young, the OAC’s freshman of the year, is also a threat at 10.8 ppg.

“They really have five guys that have the ability to pass it, shoot it and drive it and create for themselves,” Dernbach said. “... In addition to that, a 4-man that can shoot it and a 6-(foot)-9 center. So it’s what you expect with an at-large team.”

Bunders said it will be key to not allow the Student Princes to control the pace, and UW-L will also need to rebound from a couple of lackluster defensive performances down the stretch. The Eagles allowed 80, 76 and 74 points in losses to UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stout and UW-Platteville, respectively, and also allowed 70 in a win over UW-Stevens Point; all of those games brought up UW-L’s scoring defense, which sits at 64.7 points per game heading into Friday.

“We’ve lost our identity — for whatever reason — on the defensive end, where we just haven’t been able to get stops at the same level,” Dernbach said. “... We got back to that, I believe, this week. Our guys are excited to put that on display.”

Bunders agreed and said the team has been able to “regroup” since last week’s loss at UW-Platteville in the WIAC Tournament semifinals.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity like that, to take a tough loss and then come back and regroup and have a couple good practices — really intense practices — where we’re going back to the basics,” he said.

Offensively, the Eagles are led by senior guard Ethan Anderson and senior forward Wyatt Cook, both All-WIAC first-teamers. Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, leads the team with 19 ppg, while Cook averages 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

And if UW-L is able to put it all together, it could be a historic weekend.

