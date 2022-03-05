UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles earn program's first NCAA Tournament win

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Kent Dernbach hopes that everyone in sports has the chance to feel what the UW-La Crosse men's basketball team felt on Friday evening.

"Just pure joy and happiness for accomplishing something special," the Eagles' fifth-year head coach said.

UW-L earned its first NCAA Division III Tournament win in program history on Friday, beating Heidelberg (Ohio) 90-86 in a first-round game played in Bloomington, Illinois.

"It's so hard to make an NCAA Tournament," said Dernbach, whose team improved to 21-6 and will play Illinois Wesleyan (22-5) in the second round on Saturday. "And then to be able to advance against a really good team that played a terrific basketball game — and somehow be able to come out on top — made that feeling even greater."

Indeed, the Student Princes (18-8) pushed the Eagles early and often, as they made first seven 3-point attempts and led by as many as 10 in the opening minutes.

But UW-L received a boost off the bench from freshman guard Torin Hannah, who had a tough finish and a 3-pointer to spark a 14-4 run that gave the Eagles a 28-25 edge with 9 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half.

Hannah made six of his eight field goal attempts, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and finished with 15 points to go with six rebounds.

"The moment has never been too big for him," Dernbach said. "He actually leads our team in plus/minus per minute, and it's not even close."

The teams then traded the lead throughout the rest of the first half until UW-L used a 16-2 run to take a 49-43 lead into the break, despite leading scorer Ethan Anderson sitting on the bench for a good chunk of the first half with two fouls.

But the Black River Falls High School graduate made his presence felt in the second half, particularly down the stretch. The senior guard went blow for blow with Heidelberg's Emmanuel Perdue and scored nine of the Eagles' final 11 points to secure the win.

Anderson finished with 29 points and eight rebounds, while senior forward Wyatt Cook had 17 points and eight rebounds and senior forward Seth Anderson and junior guard Craig Steele scored 10 points apiece.

"The credit has to go around to so many guys on our team," Dernbach said. "But at the end of the day, when you have a young man like Ethan who can rise up to the moment and make big plays and make big shots (it helps)."

Dernbach didn't envision Friday's game being such a high-scoring affair, but he believes UW-L's schedule prepared the team for the moment — and he pointed to an 89-85 win at UW-Stout in particular.

The Eagles are sure to be tested again on Saturday against Illinois Wesleyan, which beat Franklin 73-55 on Friday. The Titans are led by 6-foot-7 senior forward Matthew Leritz, who averages 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

"They're the real deal," Dernbach said. "And again, I say that because that's what the NCAA Tournament is — and that's what our league is. So it's not like we're going to be shell-shocked by them. It's going to be a good team, and we're going to have to beat them on their home court."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.