UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles eliminated from WIAC Tournament

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team was eliminated from the WIAC Tournament with a 74-51 loss at UW-Platteville on Thursday night.

The third-seeded Eagles (20-6) shot just 35% from the floor and 23% from 3-point range but trailed by just seven points at halftime before being outscored 44-28 after the break.

Wyatt Cook led UW-L with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Black River Falls graduate Ethan Anderson added 13 points.

The second-seeded Pioneers (21-4), who have now beaten the Eagles three times this season, had four players in double figures, led by Kyle Tuma's 18 points.

Tuma also had nine rebounds and was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, while UW-Platteville made 12 3-pointers as a team.

UW-L now waits to see if it will earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday and can be viewed at ncaa.com.

