UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles fall to UW-Platteville in WIAC Tournament championship

Henry Noone didn’t hesitate when he caught the pass near the top of the key, and he connected on his 3-point attempt.
The triple from the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball sophomore guard gave his team its first lead midway through the first half, and the 14th-ranked Eagles — having scored on three of their last five possessions — appeared to have shaken off a rocky start to Friday night’s WIAC Tournament championship against No. 11 UW-Platteville.
But UW-L suddenly went cold.
The Eagles were scoreless for more than five minutes before senior forward Wyatt Cook made a deep 3 late in the shot clock, and they went five more minutes without a basket before junior guard Ethan Anderson scored inside late in the half.
That drought, coupled with another one early in the second half, was too much to overcome.
UW-L was denied its first conference tournament title, falling to the Pioneers 74-47 at Mitchell Hall.
“We missed in tight a couple times, but the credit goes to their defense,” said Eagles coach Kent Dernbach, whose team finishes the season at 8-3. “Very few times did we move with the pace that we did in the first half against (UW-Oshkosh), when we had 12 assists.
“We were just stuck in mud.”
UW-L shot just 30% from the floor, including 5-of-21 (24%) from beyond the arc, and UW-Platteville (8-2) quickly took advantage of the Eagles’ offensive woes in the first half.
The Pioneers consistently found driving lanes, which created open looks both in the paint and on the perimeter. Senior guard Quentin Shields knocked down a 3-pointer near the right corner and senior forward Justin Fox followed with a bucket inside to flip the lead back to UW-Platteville after Noone’s triple.
Cook’s 3 brought UW-L back within 19-18 with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first half, but the Pioneers responded with the game’s next eight points, capped by a baseline drive from senior guard Drew Gunnink.
“We pride ourselves all year on the defensive end, and we didn’t protect our shell,” Dernbach said.
Senior forward Justin Stovall finished with a game-high 16 points for the Pioneers, who also got double-digit points from junior forward Kyle Tuma (14), Shields (13) and Gunnink (11).
The Eagles’ leading scorers, meanwhile, were held below their season averages.
Anderson, who averaged 16.5 ppg this season, was limited to 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Cook, who averaged 16.3 ppg, was held to 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, scored his first points after UW-Platteville went up 27-18 with 2:58 left in the first half, but the Pioneers closed the period on a 7-0 spurt to take a 34-20 advantage into the locker room.
Anderson scored on back-to-back possessions early in the second half to keep the Eagles within striking distance at 40-30 with 17:24 left in the game, but UW-L again went cold.
The Eagles had just one field goal over the next six minutes — despite open looks from Cook, Noone and others — and UW-Platteville capitalized with a 17-2 run that put it up 57-32 with 9:31 left, a margin UW-L would trail by for the rest of the game.
“As I’ve always said, if you don’t play well — it doesn’t matter if you’re at home or on the road — you will get embarrassed,” said Dernbach, whose team lost two of its three matchups with the Pioneers this season. “We didn’t play well, and we got taught a hard lesson.”
Despite the difficult end to the season, the Eagles hope to use what was overall a successful year as a building block for the future.
Dernbach said he believes Cook and classmate Sean Suchomel will exercise the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic and return next season, which should aid in that.