UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles fall to UW-Platteville in WIAC Tournament championship

Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, scored his first points after UW-Platteville went up 27-18 with 2:58 left in the first half, but the Pioneers closed the period on a 7-0 spurt to take a 34-20 advantage into the locker room.

Anderson scored on back-to-back possessions early in the second half to keep the Eagles within striking distance at 40-30 with 17:24 left in the game, but UW-L again went cold.

The Eagles had just one field goal over the next six minutes — despite open looks from Cook, Noone and others — and UW-Platteville capitalized with a 17-2 run that put it up 57-32 with 9:31 left, a margin UW-L would trail by for the rest of the game.

“As I’ve always said, if you don’t play well — it doesn’t matter if you’re at home or on the road — you will get embarrassed,” said Dernbach, whose team lost two of its three matchups with the Pioneers this season. “We didn’t play well, and we got taught a hard lesson.”

Despite the difficult end to the season, the Eagles hope to use what was overall a successful year as a building block for the future.