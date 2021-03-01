UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles hold off UW-Stevens Point in WIAC Tournament

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team used a key run late in the second half to hold off UW-Stevens Point for a 76-68 win in the opening round of the WIAC Tournament on Monday afternoon at Mitchell Hall.

With the victory, the Eagles, who are the top seed from the conference’s West Division, advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. UW-L will host UW-Oshkosh, the East Division’s second seed; the Titans (5-1) beat UW-Stout 98-89 on Monday.

The Eagles (7-2) led by six points early in the second half on Monday, but the Pointers (2-7), who are the fourth seed from the East Division, tied the game at 47 with 11 minutes, 8 seconds to play and at 60 with 5:56 left.

UW-L then responded with the next nine points.

Freshman guard Will Fuhrmann hit a 3-pointer, senior forward Wyatt Cook made a jumper in the paint and senior guard Sean Suchomel finished a layup before junior guard Ethan Anderson made a pair of free throws to put the Eagles up 69-60 with 2:17 to play.

UW-Stevens Point got back within five points, but UW-L made its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.