UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles hold off UW-Stevens Point in WIAC Tournament

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team used a key run late in the second half to hold off UW-Stevens Point for a 76-68 win in the opening round of the WIAC Tournament on Monday afternoon at Mitchell Hall.
With the victory, the Eagles, who are the top seed from the conference’s West Division, advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. UW-L will host UW-Oshkosh, the East Division’s second seed; the Titans (5-1) beat UW-Stout 98-89 on Monday.
The Eagles (7-2) led by six points early in the second half on Monday, but the Pointers (2-7), who are the fourth seed from the East Division, tied the game at 47 with 11 minutes, 8 seconds to play and at 60 with 5:56 left.
UW-L then responded with the next nine points.
Freshman guard Will Fuhrmann hit a 3-pointer, senior forward Wyatt Cook made a jumper in the paint and senior guard Sean Suchomel finished a layup before junior guard Ethan Anderson made a pair of free throws to put the Eagles up 69-60 with 2:17 to play.
UW-Stevens Point got back within five points, but UW-L made its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, finished with a game-high 31 points, while Cook registered a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Junior forward Seth Anderson added 12 points for the Eagles, who got nine points from Fuhrmann and nine assists from Suchomel.
The Eagles wasted no time grabbing the lead in the first half.
Cook scored on the game’s opening possession, and Suchomel finished a layup two possessions later. The Pointers missed their first three shots, and Cook knocked down a 3-pointer to give UW-L a 7-0 lead just 2:02 into the game.
The Eagles led by as many as nine midway through the first half after Ethan Anderson made a 3-pointer, but UW-Stevens Point battled back to tie the game at 18 with 5:19 left in the period on a 3 from junior forward Peter Timmerman, who made six triples and finished with 16 points.
The teams traded the lead back and forth late in the half before UW-L took a 32-28 advantage into the break.