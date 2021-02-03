UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles open season with a win over UW-Eau Claire

Kent Dernbach felt that the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team might have collectively forgotten that Wyatt Cook was on the court.
The Eagles went to Cook in the post on the opening possession of Wednesday night’s game against UW-Eau Claire, but the senior forward was scoreless for over the next 10 minutes.
So Dernbach, UW-L’s head coach, called a timeout a little over midway through the first half to remind his team — Cook included — to work to get the versatile big man touches.
The Eagles did just that out of the timeout, and Cook delivered.
Cook had 10 of UW-L’s next 12 points and sparked a run that gave the team a double-digit lead, which it maintained behind a strong defensive effort en route to a 62-43 win at Mitchell Hall to open the season.
Cook finished with 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half, on 6-of-12 shooting.
The significance of a win over the Blugolds — a team that qualified for the NCAA Division III national tournament last season and returned three All-WIAC honorable mention players — wasn’t lost on Cook, nor was the fact that he was able to play in the first home event at UW-L since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring.
“It’s been a long, long year for everyone,” Cook said. “We’re all just happy we had a chance to play. Everyone’s nervous Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday if we’re actually going to get here.
“I think everybody was just happy, and I think we played really well tonight as a team, and I think that showed.”
It was Cook, though, who helped the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 WIAC) find a groove.
He made a tough jumper in the lane over UW-Eau Claire sophomore forward Brock Voigt to break a 9-all tie, and his hook shot with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half put UW-L up 15-11.
He took the ball right at Voigt on the Eagles’ next possession and converted an old-fashioned three-point play, which sparked a 13-0 run over the next 4:05.
“Just be aggressive,” Cook said of his mentality after his scoreless stretch. “If I’ve got one guy on me, if I’m not seeing the help, I like my matchups. Just go be aggressive, get two feet in the paint and see what happens.”
Cook followed his three-point play with a 3-pointer from near the top of the key. Freshman guard Justin Sivertson and junior forward Seth Anderson connected from the free-throw line, senior guard Sean Suchomel finished a drive to the hoop and junior guard Ethan Anderson knocked down a triple to push UW-L’s lead to 28-13 with 2:29 left in the half.
Ethan Anderson, a Black River Falls graduate, made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points, while Seth Anderson and Suchomel added nine apiece.
The Eagles shot 42% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc in the first half after a slow start, but their defense was just as critical to that run.
UW-L clamped down on Blugolds junior forward Spencer Page after he had nine of his team’s first 11 points. Page was kept scoreless for a seven-minute stretch, while the Eagles forced 10 turnovers and had four blocks in the first half.
Page finished with 13 points to lead UW-Eau Claire, which UW-L held to 26% shooting from the floor.
“It wasn’t going to be a pretty basketball game on the offensive end, there’s no way it can be at this time,” Dernbach said. “But in our short prep period, we’ve tried to commit ourselves to the defensive side of the ball. And when we do that, I love the potential of our team.”
The Blugolds got within 10 points twice in the second half after the Eagles held a 32-17 lead at the break, but UW-L had the response each time.
After a layup from UW-Eau Claire junior forward Nate Banasik cut UW-L’s lead to 37-27 with 13:51 to play, Suchomel drove into the lane and finished off the backboard, and Ethan Anderson followed with a fallaway floater.
With 9:48 left, Cook fouled Blugolds senior forward Carter Brooks on a 3-point attempt — Cook’s fourth foul of the game — and Brooks made all three free throws to bring UW-Eau Claire within 43-33 while Cook went to the bench.
But the Eagles responded with three triples — first from sophomore guard Henry Noone, then from Ethan Anderson and Seth Anderson — to push their lead to 52-33 with 8:04 to play.
“That was massive,” Cook said. “If even one of those doesn’t go in, it’s probably a completely different ballgame.”
UW-L led by at least 12 the rest of the way and stretched its lead to as many as 21.
The Eagles are back in action Friday, when they play at UW-Eau Claire.
UW-L is scheduled to play only eight games against four opponents in the regular season, which was delayed and shortened because of the pandemic.
“In college basketball right now, so many teams are playing the same opponent back to back, and more often than not, it’s a split,” Dernbach said. “... It’s really tough to be able to come back and have that same energy and effort, and that’s what we have to do.”