UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles open season with a win over UW-Eau Claire

The Eagles shot 42% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc in the first half after a slow start, but their defense was just as critical to that run.

UW-L clamped down on Blugolds junior forward Spencer Page after he had nine of his team’s first 11 points. Page was kept scoreless for a seven-minute stretch, while the Eagles forced 10 turnovers and had four blocks in the first half.

Page finished with 13 points to lead UW-Eau Claire, which UW-L held to 26% shooting from the floor.

“It wasn’t going to be a pretty basketball game on the offensive end, there’s no way it can be at this time,” Dernbach said. “But in our short prep period, we’ve tried to commit ourselves to the defensive side of the ball. And when we do that, I love the potential of our team.”

The Blugolds got within 10 points twice in the second half after the Eagles held a 32-17 lead at the break, but UW-L had the response each time.

After a layup from UW-Eau Claire junior forward Nate Banasik cut UW-L’s lead to 37-27 with 13:51 to play, Suchomel drove into the lane and finished off the backboard, and Ethan Anderson followed with a fallaway floater.