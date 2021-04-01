 Skip to main content
UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles pick up commitment from Onalaska's Sam Kick

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team has picked up a commitment from Onalaska's Sam Kick, who announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday night.

Kick, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 assists this past season while helping the Hilltoppers advance to the WIAA Division 2 state title game. He was also named AP All-State honorable mention and WBCA Division 2 All-State honorable mention.

Kick, who made an impact early in his high school career with his 3-point shooting and developed into an all-around contributor, is an excellent perimeter defender, an efficient point guard and will give the Eagles another reliable ball-handler behind the likes of Sean Suchomel and Will Fuhrmann.

UW-L was 8-3 this past season, which was limited to WIAC-only play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and advanced to the conference tournament championship game for the second time in program history.

