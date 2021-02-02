UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles return one-two punch in Ethan Anderson, Wyatt Cook

At times last season, UW-La Crosse men’s basketball head coach Kent Dernbach simply marveled at what Ethan Anderson and Wyatt Cook were able to do on the court.
There was Anderson’s 18-point second half in a win over Augsburg College (Minn.), in which the then-sophomore guard was 6-of-8 from the floor and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. That was when Dernbach knew Anderson “had arrived on the college scene at a big-time level.”
Or there was Cook’s late, game-tying 3-pointer on the road against UW-Whitewater; the then-junior forward finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Dernbach admires the fearlessness Cook shows in big moments such as those.
The duo was critical to the team’s success a season ago, in which the Eagles tied a program record with 21 wins, and both will again be key as UW-L begins a season delayed and shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s comforting for a coach to know what you’re going to get out of a player,” Dernbach said. “And I know what I’m going to get out of Ethan. I know what I’m going to get out of Wyatt.”
Anderson, now a junior, led the Eagles with 15.4 points per game last season and was an All-WIAC first-team selection. In addition to his scoring ability, the Black River Falls High School graduate is a reliable rebounder and defender, the latter of which Anderson said is crucial to his game.
“He’s going to dunk on some people. He’s going to chase down some people and block shots,” Cook said. “He has Division I athleticism here, and it catches a lot of people off guard.”
Cook, now a senior, averaged 12.1 points per game a year ago, led the team in rebounding (six per game) and was named All-WIAC honorable mention. At 6-foot-6, Cook has the versatility to be effective in the post and on the perimeter, which makes him difficult to guard.
“He can shoot it, he can post up, he can take his guy off the dribble. He’s a good passer, rebounder,” Anderson said. “... I mean, really he’s able to play the 4, 5. He could even play the 3 if he wanted to.”
For as solid as each was last season, both took steps to improve over the offseason.
After making 59 3-pointers and shooting a blistering 45% from beyond the arc as a sophomore, Anderson said he has focused on doing more off the dribble — whether that’s taking the ball all the way to the hoop or knocking down mid-range jumpers. Cook wants to cut down on his turnovers — his 2.2 per game last season were the most on the team — though he also dished out 2.1 assists per game.
Dernbach feels both will find success if they are aggressive with the ball in their hands.
“I think that Ethan’s willingness to attack the hoop then sets up his 40% 3-point shot,” the fourth-year coach said. “And the same thing with Wyatt, his willingness to go down low — because he’s a matchup nightmare out there against 4s and 5s — and then that sets up his outside game.”
But of course, Anderson and Cook can’t be UW-L’s only contributors if the team is to build off of last season, especially with the graduations of Terek Nesheim (11 ppg), Zac Haese (9.9 ppg) and Luke Norcia (8.5 ppg).
Dernbach said that, much like Anderson and Cook, he has come to know what he is going to get out of senior guard Sean Suchomel and junior forward Seth Anderson. Seth Anderson averaged 7.8 points on 53% shooting last season, while Suchomel takes over at point guard after battling injuries last season.
“(Suchomel is) crafty. He’s got a little length at the guard position in this league, which is huge,” Cook said. “... I think that length, his quickness, his ability to space the floor and get guys open and get guys in spots where they can be successful, I think he’s really good at that.”
And with players such as sophomores Craig Steele, Henry Noone and Mandela Deang on the wings and junior Dylan Bunders and sophomore Austin Westra inside, the Eagles believe they have good depth.
“I really like our group from top to bottom,” Ethan Anderson said. “... A lot of guys that maybe those other teams haven’t heard of yet (will) have some time to prove themselves.”
That could be pivotal in such a unique season, which UW-L begins Wednesday at home against UW-Eau Claire — a team that earned a bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament a year ago.
“They made the NCAA tournament maybe over us, and we weren’t very happy about it last year,” Anderson said. “We’re going to be hungry to prove them wrong.”
