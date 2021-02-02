UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles return one-two punch in Ethan Anderson, Wyatt Cook

“He’s going to dunk on some people. He’s going to chase down some people and block shots,” Cook said. “He has Division I athleticism here, and it catches a lot of people off guard.”

Cook, now a senior, averaged 12.1 points per game a year ago, led the team in rebounding (six per game) and was named All-WIAC honorable mention. At 6-foot-6, Cook has the versatility to be effective in the post and on the perimeter, which makes him difficult to guard.

“He can shoot it, he can post up, he can take his guy off the dribble. He’s a good passer, rebounder,” Anderson said. “... I mean, really he’s able to play the 4, 5. He could even play the 3 if he wanted to.”

For as solid as each was last season, both took steps to improve over the offseason.

After making 59 3-pointers and shooting a blistering 45% from beyond the arc as a sophomore, Anderson said he has focused on doing more off the dribble — whether that’s taking the ball all the way to the hoop or knocking down mid-range jumpers. Cook wants to cut down on his turnovers — his 2.2 per game last season were the most on the team — though he also dished out 2.1 assists per game.

Dernbach feels both will find success if they are aggressive with the ball in their hands.