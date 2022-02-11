UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles still hungry for more during historic season

It wasn’t long into Sean Suchomel’s assessment of this season that he turned to the bigger picture.

Sure, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team is 19-3 and within reach of a WIAC title with a 9-3 mark in the conference. And yes, the Eagles are ranked seventh in the country by d3hoops.com — the highest ranking in program history.

But UW-L still wants more.

“It’s exciting to be where we’re at — in a good situation to hopefully finish the regular season strong here, then make a conference tourney run and then hopefully into the NCAA Tournament,” said Suchomel, a senior guard. “It’s exciting to be in that position, and you just hope to keep winning.”

To be clear, the team has no intention of that run culminating with just an NCAA Tournament berth, and the Eagles have proven that they are set up for success this postseason.

Not only has UW-L won at least 19 games for only the fourth time since 1983, it has done so with one of the most difficult schedules in the country; the Eagles are ranked fourth in terms of strength of schedule according to ratings done by Ken Massey, whose methodology was used as part of college football’s Bowl Championship Series rankings.

Some of UW-L’s strength of schedule can be attributed to playing in one of the nation’s top conferences — UW-Oshkosh is ranked No. 3 and UW-Platteville is No. 5 — but the team also challenged itself with its nonconference slate.

The Eagles have a win over Trine (Ind.) — which was ranked 16th at the time — as well as victories over Augsburg (Minn.), Ripon, Marian and Wartburg (Iowa) — all of which are in second place in their respective conferences.

“I think our nonconference schedule was tough. I think we stack up really well against those opponents,” Suchomel said. “We’re really physical, play a lot of defense, and I don’t think that’s seen around the country as much as it is in the WIAC.

“So just being able to go into those schools on the road, at home, and just being able to really defend them and make them struggle is exciting for us, exciting for our program, exciting for this league.”

That defense, a staple of fifth-year coach Kent Dernbach, has been critical to UW-L’s success. The Eagles are the top team defensively in the WIAC in terms of opponents’ points per game (62.8) and shooting percentage (39.9%) and rank in the top 50 nationally in both those categories, including 21st in scoring defense.

“We just trust our system, trust our principles, what coach Dernbach, (Kenny) Finco, Kenny (Desrosiers), Mike Mashak … instill in us every single day, and that’s to get it done defensively,” senior guard Ethan Anderson said. “If we do that, we don’t always have to win pretty, we don’t always have to make shots, which is the beauty of it.”

Still, UW-L hasn’t made many issues scoring, primarily because of Anderson. The Black River Falls High School graduate leads the WIAC with 19.1 points per game despite frequently being the focal point of defenses, and the explosive guard has plenty of help around him.

Senior forward Wyatt Cook, the reigning conference player of the year, is averaging 11.7 points per game, while senior forward Seth Anderson (8.6 ppg) has a reliable 15-foot jump shot and junior forward Austin Westra (7.7 ppg) has taken a step forward.

That’s not to mention the 3-point shooting of junior guards Henry Noone and Craig Steele or crucial contributions from Suchomel, senior forward Dylan Bunders and freshman guard Torin Hannah.

Such depth is noteworthy in its own right, but it’s also been key with sophomore guard Will Fuhrmann and junior forward Mandela Deang out with injuries.

“We’ve had a lot of guys step up,” Anderson said. “... I look down the line, I look down the bench and I really don’t have any worries about anyone if they were to be given the opportunity.”

With the combination of a high level of competition, offensive and defensive ability and their depth, it’s easy to see why the Eagles are hungry for a spot in the NCAA Tournament — and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win. Doing so, Anderson believes, would get the program “over that hump.”

But first, UW-L will continue to fight for the WIAC title to close the regular season, starting with UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.

The Titans (18-3, 8-2) hold the top spot in the conference and beat the Eagles 56-53 on Dec. 4. Dernbach said he doesn’t expect Saturday’s rematch to be as low scoring, but UW-L’s focus will stay on the defensive end.

Junior forward Levi Borchert leads UW-Oshkosh with 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. The Eagles will also need to be aware of guards Eddie Muench, Hunter Plamann and Quinn Steckbauer, all of whom average more than 10 ppg.

“We have to be able to protect our shell and make people shoot over us — right? — rather than around us inside the paint,” Dernbach said. “If we do that, we’re going to give ourselves a really good chance.”

