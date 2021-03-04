UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles to meet UW-Platteville in WIAC title game

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team will be playing its fifth game in 10 days on Friday, with four of those games coming against nationally ranked opponents.
It’s a challenging stretch to end a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s why Eagles coach Kent Dernbach likes being part of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“That’s what you want, and that’s why this is the best league in the country,” the fourth-year coach said. “You wouldn’t expect anything less.”
It doesn’t hurt that UW-L will be playing in the WIAC Tournament championship for the second time in program history.
The Eagles (8-2), who are the top seed from the conference’s West Division, will host UW-Platteville (7-2), the top seed from the East Division, at 7 p.m. Friday as they look to win their first tournament title.
After getting bounced in the semifinals each of the past two seasons, Dernbach said he’s proud of how this team took it a step further.
“That’s what we’re trying to make the foundation of our program, is that you knock on the door every single year, and then you’re going to break through,” Dernbach said. “So we’ve gotten one step closer. Now can we finish it off by protecting our home court?”
UW-L, which is ranked 14th in the latest d3hoops.com poll, split its two regular-season games with the 11th-ranked Pioneers — the Eagles took the first meeting 65-57 at home on Feb. 24 before falling 73-50 on the road two days later.
UW-L was without senior forward Wyatt Cook, who is averaging 16.7 points per game, in that loss, and Dernbach felt the team had too many lapses on the defensive end of the floor.
The Eagles limited UW-Platteville senior guard and leading scorer Quentin Shields to nine points, but junior forward Kyle Tuma had 20 points off the bench to pace the Pioneers.
“You’d expect that out of one of the best teams in our league,” Dernbach said. “They’re well-balanced, they’re well-coached, they’re efficient on the offensive end, and they can put multiple guys out there that can score it.
“And then they back it up with their willingness to defend.”
But Cook has returned to the lineup, and UW-L has rebounded in the conference tournament.
The Eagles held off UW-Stevens Point 76-68 on Monday in the quarterfinals and grinded out a 75-72 win over ninth-ranked UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday. And the semifinal win over the Titans didn’t come without adversity.
UW-L starting freshman guard Will Fuhrmann suffered a severe ankle dislocation, and UW-Oshkosh used a 21-0 run in the second half to tie the game at 56 with 9 minutes, 43 seconds to play.
The Titans grabbed a four-point lead with 4:57 left, but Cook made a 3-pointer and finished inside with less than two minutes to play to give the lead back to the Eagles for good.
“Wyatt gives us that versatility and that extra guy that can go in the post and play out on the perimeter on the offensive end,” Dernbach said. “So things just flow better, right, when you have somebody like that that’s been getting minutes all year.”
Cook has averaged 14.5 points per game of UW-L’s two tournament games, while junior guard Ethan Anderson has led the team with 23 ppg. Junior forward Seth Anderson has matched Cook at 14.5 ppg.
UW-Platteville beat UW-River Falls 67-53 on Wednesday, led by senior forward Justin Stovall’s 24 points, to advance to the championship game.
The Pioneers had a first-round bye in the conference tournament because UW-Eau Claire did not participate because of COVID-19 protocols, which could mean the team is more fresh heading into Friday night.
But Dernbach and the Eagles are confident and comfortable at Mitchell Hall, where they are 6-0 this season.
“We certainly feel good on our home court because we’ve proven that we can beat them,” Dernbach said. “And now we have that rubber match, which just happens to be a WIAC Tournament championship on Friday.”