UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Eagles to meet UW-Platteville in WIAC title game

UW-L, which is ranked 14th in the latest d3hoops.com poll, split its two regular-season games with the 11th-ranked Pioneers — the Eagles took the first meeting 65-57 at home on Feb. 24 before falling 73-50 on the road two days later.

UW-L was without senior forward Wyatt Cook, who is averaging 16.7 points per game, in that loss, and Dernbach felt the team had too many lapses on the defensive end of the floor.

The Eagles limited UW-Platteville senior guard and leading scorer Quentin Shields to nine points, but junior forward Kyle Tuma had 20 points off the bench to pace the Pioneers.

“You’d expect that out of one of the best teams in our league,” Dernbach said. “They’re well-balanced, they’re well-coached, they’re efficient on the offensive end, and they can put multiple guys out there that can score it.

“And then they back it up with their willingness to defend.”

But Cook has returned to the lineup, and UW-L has rebounded in the conference tournament.

The Eagles held off UW-Stevens Point 76-68 on Monday in the quarterfinals and grinded out a 75-72 win over ninth-ranked UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday. And the semifinal win over the Titans didn’t come without adversity.