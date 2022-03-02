UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Ethan Anderson, Wyatt Cook named to All-WIAC First Team

UW-La Crosse men's basketball senior guard Ethan Anderson and senior forward Wyatt Cook have been named to the All-WIAC First Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, has been an all-conference first-teamer three times — just the fourth player in program history to do so.

Anderson leads the WIAC in scoring at 19 points per game and ranks third for the Eagles in 3-pointers made (29), rebounding (4.8 pg), assists (1.7 pg) and steals (1.2 pg).

Cook, the conference's player of the year last season, is UW-L's second leading scorer at 11.4 points per game and averages a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game.

Senior forward Seth Anderson earned honorable mention and senior guard Sean Suchomel was named to the all-defensive team — both for the second straight year.

Anderson is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while Suchomel leads UW-L in assists (3.8) and steals (1.5) per game and is second in rebounding (5.7).

The Eagles (20-6) earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament earlier this week and will play Heidelberg University (Ohio) in Friday's opening round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0