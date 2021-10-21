UW-La Crosse men's basketball: With 'everybody back,' Eagles embrace high expectations

Expectations for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team are high, and for good reason.

The Eagles went 8-3 in a COVID-19 shortened season this past spring and were 13th in the final d3hoops.com poll of the year, the highest ranking in program history.

They return all of their main contributors for this season — including forward Wyatt Cook, the reigning WIAC player of the year; explosive guard Ethan Anderson, an all-conference first-teamer; and point guard Sean Suchomel and forward Seth Anderson, members of the WIAC all-defensive team.

And they are ranked 15th in the d3hoops.com preseason poll, giving the team four consecutive years of landing in the top 25 for at least one week.

But instead of shying away from any pressure, UW-L is embracing the high expectations — and everything that comes with them.

“If you want to be a program that can overachieve and win at the national level, then you have to go out and handle some expectations and take people’s best shot,” fifth-year head coach Kent Dernbach said.

“Obviously, we have some confidence going into the year,” Cook added. “We’ve got everybody back, got a strong, veteran core. So we’re just excited to see what we can do and how far we can push ourselves this year.”

The Eagles believe a WIAC title is within reach; they won the West Division last season before falling to UW-Platteville in the conference tournament championship. A trip to the NCAA Tournament is also among UW-L’s goals, along with the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

“We’re the only team in our league that has yet to win an NCAA Tournament game in the history of our program,” Dernbach said. “And we’re OK talking about that because that’s who we’ve been.

“If we’re going to talk about where we want to go, it’s OK to talk about where we’ve been and how we want to change it.”

That change certainly seems possible given last season’s success and the talent UW-L has.

It will once again start on the defensive end, Dernbach said, after the team ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense (19th, 63.5 points per game) and in the top 35 in opponents field goal percentage (32nd, 39.4%) last season.

The Eagles’ emphasis on defense is clear in practices, as is players’ buy-in. But UW-L also has plenty of weapons on the other end of the court.

Cook, who averaged 16.3 ppg last season, is a threat inside and out at 6-foot-6; he led the team with 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the floor, including a blistering 52% from 3-point range.

Ethan Anderson is frequently the most athletic player on the court and led the Eagles in scoring (16.5 ppg) while adding 5.8 rebounds per game. Cook said Anderson is primed for a “breakout year,” even though the guard is already a two-time all-conference selection.

“Through five days of practice, he’s been able to get into the paint more maybe in five days than he has in extremely long stretches in his first three years here,” Dernbach said while noting that Anderson put on about 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason.

Seth Anderson (11.3 ppg) is another reliable option, while Suchomel led the WIAC in assists (4.2 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4).

Suchomel, who like Cook exercised the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic to return for another season, said he has focused on improving his shot after he averaged 5.6 points per game and missed all five of his 3-point attempts in the spring.

“My game has always kind of been a driver, a facilitator, a defender,” Suchomel said. “I’m just trying to be a floor-spacer at the same time and get my own teammates some room to work by not having my guy just always helping off.”

Craig Steele provided meaningful minutes off the bench last season while shooting 47% from beyond the arc, and Suchomel and Dernbach said they expect 6-foot-6 forward Austin Westra to take a step forward.

“(Westra is) really aggressive and really physical, and that’s hard to match up with at this level,” Suchomel said.

UW-L has a strong nonconference schedule — including games against Trine (Ind.), which is ranked seventh; and St. Mary’s (Minn.), Buena Vista (Iowa) and Ripon, all of which are receiving votes — and hopes to use that as a springboard into conference play and beyond.

“We’ve played a lot of basketball together, these guys,” Cook said. “So hopefully we don’t have any learning, any early games in the year where we drop a game or something like that, and that just hopefully helps our resume later in the year — not a bad loss or something like that.

“It’s obviously a long road. You’ve got to take every step.”

And the Eagles hope to meet — or exceed — expectations along the way.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit, really,” Suchomel said.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

