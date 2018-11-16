As the No. 1 team in the country awaits, the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team is confident heading into Friday’s NCAA Division III tournament third-round game against Washington University, which is located in St. Louis.
The Eagles (18-2-3) are also well aware that they’ve got their work cut out for them as they travel to St. Louis to face the top-ranked Bears on their own turf at 5 p.m.
UW-L is riding a 19-game unbeaten streak, and topped regionally ranked opponents Wartburg (Iowa) and St. Thomas (Minn.) in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament in La Crosse this past weekend.
Washington hasn’t lost or tied a game this season, bringing a perfect 19-0 record into Friday’s match. In fact, the last team the Bears lost to was UW-L in the third round of the NCAA tournament a season ago.
“Sure, we’ve got the No. 1 team in the country, but you’re going to have to play someone good eventually, so we’ve just got to be mentally prepared, we’ve got to do our thing and we have to play well,” said Eagles coach Jason Murphy, whose team is in the NCAA tournament for the third time in four seasons.
“That’s how it is this time of year, no matter who you play. You’ve got to play well to give yourself a chance. It’s going to come down to a couple of bounces, and you just hope to be on the right side of them.”
UW-L had a few bounces go against it in the late stages of its second-round match against the Tommies, when it saw a 2-0 lead slip away in the final 10 minutes before rallying to advance with a commanding 3-0 decision in a penalty kick shootout.
Senior captain Maya Schmitt said that the hiccup last weekend — surrendering a penalty kick and watching the game get tied on a deflection in the 18-yard box — might end up serving the Eagles well.
“I think it was just that we were prepared, but we got a little too far ahead of ourselves,” said Schmitt, a two-time WIAC defensive player of the year. “In the national tournament, or in any game, one mistake can end up making a big impact. We definitely learned from what happened and we know how to adjust.”
The Bears have been the epitome of a team that has made few mistakes this season, having allowed four goals in 19 games on 22 shots on target.
In comparison, UW-L, an excellent defensive team in its own right, has allowed 22 goals on 109 shots on target this season.
While knowing that the combination of colder weather and a stifling Washington defense might lend itself to a lower-scoring game, Murphy said that the Eagles won’t be changing their basic strategy.
“I think we’re going to do what we’ve done to this point,” Murphy said. “I think we’re pretty good in our basic shape, and we have the option to (change to) a variety of different shapes, but we have to start by doing what we do and put our best foot forward with what got us to this point.”
Senior defender Megan Carroll, a second-team Division III All-America honoree a season ago, said that the UW-L defense has become more and more formidable as the season progressed.
The Eagles have recorded 11 shutouts, including a seven-game stretch spanning most of October in which UW-L didn’t allow a goal.
“The start of the season was a little rocky, because we did have two new players,” Carroll said of the additions of freshman Natalie Jamison and senior Delaney Harnell, who both earned starting roles. “The communication kept getting better and better, and we’re now able to freely talk to each other and help each other out.
The more opportunities we’ve had to play together, we can read each other’s movements really well now and be able to know what that’s person is going to do, where you can go to help, and it’s awesome to finally see us come together as a unit.”
With the addition of all-conference and likely all-region players in Schmitt and goalkeeper Lily Brock rounding out its defense, Murphy likes his team’s chances.
“They’ve played well a lot this year, and we need them to step up again and play well this weekend. I’ve got no doubt that they’ll be ready,” Murphy said. “That’s six players that we rely on and have high expectations for, and I have no doubt that they’re going to come ready to play.”
