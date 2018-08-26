UW-La Crosse sophomore Kaitlyn Villars fully expects her opponents to know who she is.
And, she’s excited about that fact.
Villars is one of 20 returning players on the Eagles’ women’s soccer team that advanced to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals and posted a 20-2-3 record last season.
Villars scored 13 goals as a freshman in that extraordinary season, but she realizes that she’ll have to do even more off the ball to keep the team successful.
The Eagles, ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches’ Division III preseason poll, open the season in Virginia with their first game Friday against Christopher Newport University.
“It’s going to be harder for me to score goals,” Villars said. “I think if I focus on assisting others and taking less touches, I’ll be more successful.”
Villars, primarily a forward, says she likes playing the midfielder position to mix things up a little bit and knows she has to play other roles with teams focusing on her more this season.
“She’s going to have to be really disciplined and really focused,” UW-L coach Jason Murphy said. “But, she had a great spring and I feel like she’s ready to go and replicate that.”
Villars isn’t the only Eagles player that opponents will have to worry about this season.
Margaret Haring scored 10 times (with nine assists) last season, and Alex Cording found the back of the net nine times. Both are returning seniors.
Over the summer, Murphy was at a camp when an opposing coach made a well-earned observation.
“His comment was, ‘It didn’t matter who we wanted to stop (last season),’” Murphy recalled. “‘We could stop one or two of your kids, but we would get beat by three others.’”
Cording spent the summer in Virginia working on her game. Harings received All-American honors last season.
“(Margaret) is a massive ball-winner in the air, and she’s dangerous on set pieces,” Murphy said.
Defensively, All-American Megan Carroll returns for her senior season. Carroll and Haring became the first All-Americans in school history for women’s soccer.
Carroll helped UW-L a set school-record with 14 shutouts in 2017. The Eagles allowed 18 goals in 25 games.
“She’s just a rock-solid center back,” Murphy said. “We need her to communicate more and read the ball better. We gave up 18 goals, and that’s a little higher than it needs to be. I would like to be at the 10-12 goal range.”
The Eagles, meanwhile, are employing four goalkeepers this season, which is unusual for a Division III program.
While competing with one another, they’re all mentoring each other.
For example, Lily Brock’s mentor last year as a freshman was Kennedy Brault.
Brock took over the reins midway through the season last year for Brault. Brock recorded five shutouts last year.
Murphy used four goalkeepers last season, primarily Brock and Brault.
“I was lucky enough to play last season in an extraordinary season in itself,” Brock said. “It was kind of dream-like. But, you know there are three people behind you that are working their tail off to get those minutes. It makes you want to step up your game, for sure.”
Brock came into UW-L watching Brault on the sidelines, as she was recovering from a torn left ACL she had her senior year of high school.
She had surgery in the summer before arriving to La Crosse, and played during the spring season of her freshman year. Brock is a junior academically, but a sophomore in terms of her athletic eligibility.
“Getting to watch (Kennedy) play was an eye-opening experience,” Brock said. “Kennedy has pushed me the most to be a better goalkeeper. I have never seen a goalkeeper who was good as a shot stopper as she was, and she made saves that I don’t think I would ever make.”
Even though there are several freshmen, Brock doesn’t think that the Eagles will skip a beat this season.
“It doesn’t feel like a new year, honestly,” Brock said. “Coming in here, it feels like we’re picking up right where we left off. We know we have a target on our back, so with that in mind, we know we have to be good.”
