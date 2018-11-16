ST. LOUIS — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team knew it was in for a test when it had to take on top-ranked Washington University (Mo.) on the Bears’ home field in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III national tournament.
But just knowing that going in wasn’t enough for the Eagles, as they struggled to get their offense on track against Washington’s stellar defense. UW-L kept itself in the game with solid play in its own end, but eventually the Bears’ speed and aggressiveness offensively broke the line and helped them pull away in a 3-0 win.
“Credit to (Washington), they’re fantastic,” Eagles coach Jason Murphy said. “They come at you in waves with so many quality players.”
Washington (20-0) applied pressure on defense throughout the game. La Crosse (18-3-3) didn’t get a shot on goal until the latter portion of the second half. That pressure, and the Bears’ control of the ball for long stretches of the game, eliminated chances for the Eagles to get corner- and free-kick set pieces where their offense excelled this season.
“Wash U did a good job starting off fast,” senior midfielder Cassie Handrick said. “I think it caught us off guard.”
The Bears scored in the 23rd minute when Taylor Cohen got inside the box and beat UW-L goalkeeper Lily Brock to the near corner. But the Eagles limited scoring chances for the rest of the half, and for a good chunk of the second. But Cohen won a battle for the ball near the goal, passed to Jessica Ridderhoff, and she fired a shot to the far corner passed a diving Brock to put Washington up 2-0.
Maggie Crist tacked on another goal with 15 minutes remaining.
This was La Crosse’s second consecutive trip the Sweet 16, after making the tournament for the first time in program history last season and reaching the Elite 8. The team, which featured 10 seniors, made a big impact on Murphy’s life, he said.
“I’m sad to see them go, but really I’m sad for me. I’m going to miss hanging out with them every day,” Murphy said. “I’ll miss the relationships I’ve had with them. But I can’t say enough about what these girls have done.
“They came to a program that had never been on the map, and we had an 18-win season, a 20-win season, three NCAA tournaments and three WIAC championships.”
