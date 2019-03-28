Caitlyn Hughes has been a consistent presence in the circle from the day she joined the UW-La Crosse softball team.
The two-time all-WIAC pitcher has made a career of quality innings and keeping the Eagles in within striking distance of opponents. So Hughes’ 7-10 record last season as the Eagles were starting a bevy of young players in the lineup was an anomaly in what has been a stellar career for the Stewartville, Minn., product.
The Eagles hit the halfway point of their season when they wrapped up a doubleheader against Saint Mary’s (Minn.) on Thursday, and Hughes is on pace for her best season yet. After a no decision in the first game of the Eagles’ sweep of Saint Mary’s at North Campus Field, Hughes has a 7-1 record in 10 starts. She struck out eight in five innings, and allowed two earned runs.
She’s in the top five in the WIAC of every major statistical category, has a 2.29 ERA, and is allowing a .235 batting average.
But arguably her value as a mentor to her teammates might be greater than what she’s doing between the lines for UW-L. La Crosse has just three seniors and one junior on the roster, so the underclassmen-heavy roster lacks much experience. That’s where Hughes comes in.
“I ask for her input a lot,” Eagles coach Chris Helixon said before Wednesday’s practice. “What workouts we’re going to do, she has a lot of say in that and helps direct that with the coaches. She is like having another coach out here with her experience.”
Hughes has made 77 appearances and 64 starts for the Eagles, so there’s few surprises that can come her way with the ball in her hand.
She says she tries to lead her young teammates on the pitching staff — sophomores Maddie Muelken, Sydne Shattuck and freshman Mattie Bredeson — through encouragement.
“Just from previous years what I like in leadership positions, I try to emulate that. Just so the younger people feel comfortable around me, and it’s really important that our team meshes well, and I think we are,” Hughes said.
“You have to get to know them, and always cheer them on. Whenever we’re positive, it’s a lot easier to get in the mood of playing well and keeping our energy up.”
Helixon, who’s in his 14th season coaching La Crosse, said Hughes’ career accolades give her an amount of clout with the rest of the team — other players know if Hughes says something works, it does.
One thing Hughes can lean on this season is UW-L’s potent offense. The Eagles are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, about one more per game than last season. The youth of the La Crosse roster, including freshman and WIAC player of the week Kendra Leis, has been producing.
UW-L leads the WIAC in slugging percentage (.476), home runs (13), and just less than a third of their hits have gone for extra bases. Leis, a Holmen High School graduate who has yet to yield an error at first base, leads the way with nine doubles, 41 total bases and 41 RBI.
Leis said Wednesday that midway through the team’s trip to Arizona, things seemed to click better in the dugout, and the hits started to pile up.
“I felt like our energy and positivity toward everyone … it picked up everyone,” Leis said. “I just know the chemistry that we have on this team brings it all together.”
