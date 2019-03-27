Try 3 months for $3

The UW-La Crosse softball team makes its home debut Thursday with a doubleheader against Saint Mary's (Minn.) at 3 p.m. Thursday at North Campus Field.

UW-L (10-8) is nearly halfway through its season after racking up games indoors at domes across the Midwest, and in their spring break trip to the Tuscon Invitational in Arizona.

Chris Helixon said the team's easy-going, affable underclassmen have helped the Eagles mesh quickly.

Check lacrossetribune.com on Thursday for a feature on Eagles senior pitcher Caitlyn Hughes.

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group.

