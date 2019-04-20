The UW-La Crosse softball team pitched well enough to pick up a pair of wins Saturday at North Campus Field, but the offense was only able to score enough runs to split a pair of 2-1 games against UW-Stout.
Senior pitcher Caitlyn Hughes pitched arguably her best game of the season in the opener, a walk-off UW-L (17-13, 5-3 WIAC) win. She struck out a season-high 10 batters over seven innings, and scattered five hits and one walk. After allowing a single and a triple to the first two Blue Devils batters, Hughes found her groove and set down eight in a row. After giving up a triple in the third inning to Kyncaide Diedrich — one of the fastest players in the WIAC and the league’s stolen base leader (20) — Hughes faced one more than the minimum number of batters to close it out.
It was Hughes’ 11th win, tying her for the WIAC lead, and dropped her ERA to 2.81.
La Crosse didn’t match Stout’s first-inning run until the sixth, when Sydne Shattuck and Mia Schmidtke led the inning off with back-to-back doubles.
Sabrina Scardamaglia led off the seventh inning with a walk, and Lou Sciortino pinch ran. After an intentional walk, Sciortino and Nicole Trussoni went for a double steal, and a throwing error on the catcher allowed Sciortino to score the winning run.
Eagles sophomore Maddie Muelken — who pitched a two-hitter in a win over Eau Claire on Friday — ran into trouble in the first inning, allowing two runs and three hits. But she was nearly perfect from there, as Stout (15-14, 4-4) only had one baserunner, and she reached on an infield error.
La Crosse cut the lead in half in the inning when Emily Knight notched a sacrifice fly, but it wasn’t able to find the equalizer.
The Eagles sit a game behind UW-Whitewater for the lead in the WIAC, and they’ll host Stevens Point in a doubleheader Tuesday before a road doubleheader against the Warhawks on Saturday.
