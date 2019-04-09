The UW-La Crosse softball team’s offense came alive in the later innings in both games of a 6-2, 5-4 WIAC doubleheader sweep of River Falls on Monday at North Campus Field.
After falling behind 2-0 in the opener, the Eagles jumped ahead with three runs in the fourth, scoring on a Stephanie Cole single, a Sabrina Scardamaglia double, and a throwing error.
UW-L (15-9, 3-1) rallied for three more runs with two out when Cole singled and an error in the outfield allowed both runners to score. Freshman and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis brought Cole home with a single.
In the second game, Haley Radewan’s three-run homer in the fourth inning put UW-L ahead 3-2, but the Falcons (6-14, 0-2) were able to tie it up in the fifth. In the bottom half, Cole brought home a run with a groundout, and then Leis brought home another with a double.
Senior Caitlyn Hughes picked up the win in both games — she started and threw 4⅔ innings in the first game, and then 3⅓ in relief in the second. She’s 10-1 this season, the best record in the WIAC. Sophomore Sydne Shattuck tallied saves in both games, and she allowed just one hit and one walk in a combined 3⅓ innings.
