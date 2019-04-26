WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse softball team was never able to get its offense untracked on the road Friday at Whitewater, as the Eagles dropped both games of a doubleheader 7-0 and 3-0.
Game 1 saw a matchup of two of the best pitchers in the WIAC, with UW-L’s Caitlyn Hughes facing Whitewater’s Bella Matthias. Matthias outdueled Hughes and was simply dominant in the circle. She didn’t give up a hit until the seventh inning, when La Crosse freshman and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis singled to right, but even that at-bat ended up in the Warhawks’ favor as Leis was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
Matthias issued four walks, two of which came in the seventh inning, but the Eagles never found a way to cash in.
After allowing a run in the first, Hughes hit some trouble in the fourth inning, and Nikki Mikosz’s double brought home two runs. Three errors in the fifth inning allowed three Whitewater runs that sealed it.
Whitewater (24-10, 9-3) got on the board first in Game 2 with a groundout RBI in the second inning, and then Vera Pflugradt’s home run in the fourth inning made it 3-0.
UW-L looked poised to score its first run of the day after getting the first two batters of the fifth inning aboard, but a strikeout, fielders choice, and fly out in the next three at-bats stymied the rally. UW-L never got a base runner to second base after that.
Sophomore Maddie Muelken was solid in the circle, and Sydne Shattuck pitched two shutout innings in relief, but it wasn’t enough for UW-L (19-15, 7-5 WIAC).
The Eagles head to Platteville (17-17, 7-5) for an important doubleheader, slated to start at noon Sunday. Both teams need wins in order to build momentum heading into the WIAC championship tournament, which begins Friday, May 4.
