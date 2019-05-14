An at-bat for Mia Schmidtke starts, in her mind, well before she steps into the batter’s box.
It starts between her chances at the plate, continues in the dugout as she watches her teammates, and maybe even a little bit while in the field for the UW-La Crosse softball team. When Schmidtke, a sophomore, does get into the box, she already has an idea of what pitches she’ll see and attack.
That aggressive approach has been paying off for the Stacy, Minn., product, and in a big way for the Eagles, who will play in the NCAA Division III Super Regional beginning Friday against No. 3 St. Thomas (Minn.). The teams will play a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the final eight-team championship tournament. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. Friday, and Game 2 is at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul, Minn. Game 3, if necessary, will be played after Game 2.
Schmidtke cemented hero status for La Crosse last weekend at the regional tournament in Pella, Iowa. Over the five-game tournament in which the Eagles beat Lake Forest twice Sunday to advance, she went 6-for-14 (.429 average) with three home runs, eight RBI, four walks drawn and five runs scored.
She hit a tying home run in the fifth inning of the decisive game before UW-L scored seven run in the sixth to run away with it against Lake Forest, and she hit the tying homer in the WIAC tournament title game against Eau Claire the weekend prior.
“One of my teammates said that to me the other day. She said, ‘You’re always coming in clutch,’” Schmidtke said on Tuesday. “I guess I don’t let that get into my head too much when I get up to the plate. I just try to put a good swing on the ball and make things happen.”
Big things tend to happen when Schmidtke connects with a ball. She had a program-record 13 home runs this season, and holds the program’s career homer record with 21.
UW-L coach Chris Helixon, who reached 401 career wins with the Sunday sweep of Lake Forest, said that Schmidtke’s power was a skill she possessed when she was recruited.
“We haven’t had to give her many tips since she’s been here,” Helixon joked.
Schmidtke has held down the No. 2 spot in the Eagles’ lineup in the postseason, and she’s delivered RBIs and provided baserunners for UW-L’s other big bat, freshman Kendra Leis, to capitalize on scoring chances.
Her frame and stature don’t scream power hitter, but Schmidtke’s proven to be a threat to leave the ballpark in any at-bat.
“She doesn’t get cheated,” Helixon said. “On her first few strikes, she gets the most out of them.
“Her technique is just perfect. She goes up with a plan in her head. Some hitters go up there and try to react to what the pitcher is doing. She has a plan for what she thinks is coming. She goes up there with a very confident attitude.”
Jumping on strikes early in the count is a big focus for Schmidtke.
“That’s when you’re going to get the best pitch,” she said. “When you get deeper in the count, you get those out pitches, and you have to chase.”
Schmidtke said having success in big moments on the postseason stage only grows her confidence.
She had experienced important games in high school, but said the games UW-L has been in — this is the program’s first trip to the Super Regional — have been the biggest of her career.
“Just having that mindset of putting the ball in play, not trying to do too much, has helped me a lot,” Schmidtke said.
UW-L practiced on the FieldTurf surface used by the women’s soccer team in preparation for St. Thomas’ turf playing field. Helixon said the differences aren’t too dramatic, but wanted his team to get accustomed to it before their series with the Tommies.
Schmidtke said the team isn’t worried about the different playing surface, and they’ll stay focused on putting together good at-bats.
The way Schmidtke’s been hitting the ball, the Tommies shouldn’t expect many on the ground anyway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.