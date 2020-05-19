UW-La Crosse track and field: 30 athletes earn All-America honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thirty members, 15 men and 15 women, of the UW-La Crosse track and field team earned All-America honors, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled this seasons national championships, the USTFCCCA amended its criteria for All-America honors to include all athletes who were selected and declared for their event for the indoor track and field championships.

The 15 members of the men's team who earned honors are: James Hoesley (200-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles), Josh Koenecke (200-meter dash, 60-meter dash), Justin Donkin (weight throw), Andrew Jarrett (weight throw), Tyler Nault (5,000), Samuel Sadowski (long jump), Joshua Schraeder (3,000), Jacob Teunas (long jump), Daniel Graf (shot put), Charlie Handrick (4x400), Collin Meyer (4x400), Jacob Beilke (4x400), Caden Pearce (4x400) Ben Jones (heptathlon) and Michael Madoch (mile).

The 15 members of the women's team who earned honors are: Savannah Rygiewicz (200-meter dash, 60-meter dash, 4x400), Skye Digman (weight throw, shot put), Emma Lawrence (60-meter hurdles, 4x400), Emma Platzbecker (4x400), Mara Schroeder (4x400), Libby Brugger (distance medley relay), Katie Banie (distance medley relay), Claire Koenecke (distance medley relay), Maddie Hannan (distance medley relay), Isabelle Kick (60-meter hurdles), Brianna Schyvinck (weight throw), Kelly Aldrich (60-meter dash), Clair Shepardson (60-meter hurdles), Jessica Stelzner (triple jump) and Hannah Zenkovich (pentathlon).

