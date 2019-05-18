The second the hammer implement or shot put leaves Andrew Jarrett’s hand, he can sense whether or not he unleashed a good throw.
It’s not an increased level of exertion that tells the UW-La Crosse junior he’s sent a weight a far distance, rather a combination of his techniques flowing smoothly, everything in sync before release. He’s done that a good number of times throughout his career for the Eagles men’s track and field team, and is hoping to put out a few more big throws next weekend at the NCAA Division III outdoor championships in Geneva, Ohio.
The meet begins Thursday, May 23, but Jarrett — whose season-best hammer throw of 203 feet, 3 inches was third-best in D-III entering Friday — will have to wait until Saturday to begin his competition.
Preparation for the national meet included throwing in the UW-La Crosse Final Qualifier on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex. It was there that one could see the growth Jarrett’s experienced, both physically and as a thrower.
The physical aspects are easy to see — the Logan High School graduate has added a good deal of muscle mass to his 6-foot-4 frame during his time at UW-L, and he uses all of it to get force behind the hammer.
“His strength numbers have gone through the roof, and his power numbers are way up,” said Phil Whitesett, the UW-L throws coach and person Jarrett has credited throughout his career with teaching him the hammer throw so quickly.
“He’s bought into the program, and I mean the whole program. Not just coming to practice every day and getting reps, but everything.”
Jarrett’s development as a technician has made a larger difference than just physical strength in his ascent to perennial national contender.
Thursday’s meet wasn’t Jarrett’s best, taking third and putting out a top throw of 184-1, good for third. But between each throw, Jarrett approached Whitesett acknowledging the technical issues with each attempt. That’s not something Jarrett was able to do earlier in this career when, as Whitesett put it, “he’d pick up the implement, throw it, and whatever happened, happened.”
Jarrett credits his improved awareness to Whitesett’s work with him.
“Phil is very good at teaching us what we need to be working on, not only how to see them on film, but how to feel them as we’re throwing,” Jarrett said.
That heightened level of feel has helped Jarrett become a regular on the podium at national meets for the Eagles. He was third in the weight throw at the indoor national championships this season after winning the event as a sophomore. He’s taken 16th and 11th in his two tries at the hammer throw at outdoor nationals.
Improvement is a major focus for Jarrett, and he knows that staying confident is going to be key heading into the national meet. Whitesett said that will be the emphasis of his training before nationals: Finding and maintaining confidence.
Jarrett, who won the hammer throw at the WIAC championships earlier this month, said he draws confidence from a handful of sources, one of which is his faith.
“I’m a religious guy, so some of it comes from up there. Some comes from Coach Phil’s compliments and his critiques,” he said. “And really just drawing off of past accomplishments. Just going in there and knowing I can do it.
His teammates have also been instilling confidence in his since he joined the Eagles. One can hear a lasting imprint of that when Jarrett steps in the throwing ring and teammates yell encouraging words to “Sid.”
As a freshman, a senior teammate gave Jarrett — who described himself as “lanky” and a “goofball” at the time — that nickname because he looked and acted like the character Sid from the “Ice Age” movies.
“That stuck real quick,” Jarrett said. “Honestly, it’s really fun. You know the guys appreciate you when they’ve got a nickname for you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.