UW-La Crosse volleyball: Amber Dunn confident team can rebound after canceled season

The UW-La Crosse volleyball team had high expectations for the 2020 season.
The team was motivated after finishing 16-14 and being bounced in the first round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament a season ago — just two years removed from claiming the conference title and clinching an NCAA Tournament bid in Amber Dunn’s first year as head coach.
The Eagles were returning most of their roster, too. While Abbey Fox, who led the team with 921 assists as a senior last year, would have certainly been missed, other major pieces — such as Emma Lawrence (team-high 443 kills last season), Sophie Quelle (team-high 360 digs) and Anna Rossner (team-high 107 blocks) — still had multiple years of eligibility left.
“I kind of felt like this was going to be our season to really kind of run and rip with it,” Dunn said. “We had spent a lot of time in the offseason feeling like, ‘OK, we got beat.’ And we were in a position where we really felt like we needed to come back and kind of get after it.”
But those plans have been put on hold.
The WIAC announced last week that conference competitions and championships for fall sports were canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dunn’s team won’t be playing its nonconference schedule either.
“Anytime you cancel a season, it’s going to be some level of disappointment and disheartening for our program and for our team,” Dunn said. “The other side of all of that is obviously we want to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Amid that disappointment, though, Dunn sees an opportunity for the team to grow. What that looks like, for now, is a continuation of what the Eagles have been doing since the virus upended sports across the country.
The team as a whole hasn’t met in person since before UW-L’s spring break back in March, and Zoom calls have become commonplace, as is the case for many across the country. But the transition wasn’t simple, especially as Dunn’s assistant coach, Dipen Patel, was furloughed in June and July.
“When you’re the only staff, that can become kind of challenging,” Dunn said. “But connecting with our women on the Zoom calls has been really important to us.”
Those calls have ranged anywhere from simply catching up with players to refining gametime strategy, from breaking down film to discussing mental health. Soon, the Eagles will be starting a book club, which will continue into the fall. “Dare to Lead” by Brené Brown is the first book on UW-L’s list.
The hope is that the Zoom calls can morph into practices this fall — as county, school and NCAA guidelines permit. Those practices would begin with smaller groups — Dunn said the Eagles would implement positional sessions — before working up to a team setting.
“Being back on the court and being with their best friends is going to be really crucial for us to keep them stable and in a place where they feel like they can be successful at UW-L,” Dunn said. “So that’s obviously really important to me.”
Once the Eagles can get back to playing, Dunn has creative team-building activities in the works — from beach volleyball tournaments to letting the coaches compete alongside the players. And in an ideal world, Dunn said, UW-L would be able to play in local scrimmages or exhibitions in the spring.
“We would love to be able to throw in a handful of those opportunities to get our women at least a good experience from a Division III level to be able to get back in the gym and feel a good level of play,” Dunn said.
Discussions about eligibility relief will come down the road, too. But for now, the Zoom meetings will continue as the Eagles try to find the positives in a canceled season.
“As much as I want to say this totally sucks — and it absolutely does — I also feel like this is good for us, too. We can find a way to be good at this,” Dunn said. “I can spend a lot of time being fired up about it, but I can also skip that and hop into finding ways to make us better. And that’s ultimately, obviously, what’s the most important.”
