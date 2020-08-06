UW-La Crosse volleyball: Amber Dunn confident team can rebound after canceled season

“Being back on the court and being with their best friends is going to be really crucial for us to keep them stable and in a place where they feel like they can be successful at UW-L,” Dunn said. “So that’s obviously really important to me.”

Once the Eagles can get back to playing, Dunn has creative team-building activities in the works — from beach volleyball tournaments to letting the coaches compete alongside the players. And in an ideal world, Dunn said, UW-L would be able to play in local scrimmages or exhibitions in the spring.

“We would love to be able to throw in a handful of those opportunities to get our women at least a good experience from a Division III level to be able to get back in the gym and feel a good level of play,” Dunn said.

Discussions about eligibility relief will come down the road, too. But for now, the Zoom meetings will continue as the Eagles try to find the positives in a canceled season.

“As much as I want to say this totally sucks — and it absolutely does — I also feel like this is good for us, too. We can find a way to be good at this,” Dunn said. “I can spend a lot of time being fired up about it, but I can also skip that and hop into finding ways to make us better. And that’s ultimately, obviously, what’s the most important.”

