There are a lot of volleyballs bouncing around inside Mitchell Hall these days during a typical high-intensity UW-La Crosse practice, but there is something equally important present.
Positive vibes.
Despite losing three of its top four hitters due to graduation and injury, there is an unmistakable energy that starts with second-year Eagles’ coach Amber Dunn and runs through each of her players, including eight freshmen.
One look tells you the Eagles are believers.
While a strong foundation returns from a 22-7 team that won the WIAC regular season and tournament titles, then advanced to the NCAA Division III regional semifinals, UW-L believes it has more than that this season.
Dunn has the Eagles believing they can achieve even greater heights.
Friday, UW-L will see just how true that is as it opens its season against Wisconsin Lutheran and host Lakeland University at a two-day tournament in Plymouth, Wis.
“There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but I think the first, biggest piece, is I am really excited about the talent level we have here,” said Dunn, who was named the WIAC’s coach of the year in her inaugural season with the Eagles.
“I think the other piece is that we have eight freshmen, two transfers, one of which will have a pretty significant effect on the squad this year. We have had individual meetings with each of our players and we all seem to be on the same page and we have been very clear with our expectations for this season.”
UW-L won’t have All-WIAC hitter Stephanie Henk (353 kills), third-leading hitter Laine Hoeffel (207 kills) or fourth-leading hitter Jessica Jablonski (191 kills). Henk and Jablonski have used up their eligibility, while Hoeffel is out with a hip injury, and her return is questionable this season.
What the Eagles do have is second-leading hitter Marisa Johnson, a 5-foot-8 senior from Spencer, Wis., who smashed 229 kills (2.76 per set) and Katheryn Maas (187 kills, 2.08 per set), along with 6-foot freshmen Lauren Young from Naperville, Ill., who will be in the starting lineup as a middle hitter.
Dunn also brought in a NCAA Division I transfer in the formof 5-7 Julia Van Fleet, a Muskego, Wis., native who spent last season playing libero at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York. And then there is a rising star in the form of junior Abbey Fox, who will take over the setting duties.
“A lot of these girls have shown a lot of growth and progress,” said Johnson, a co-captain along with Fox. “I think it is like a big growing opportunity for everyone as the freshmen has shown tremendous progress since the first day of practice.”
Dunn knew exactly what she was getting in the versatile and talented Johnson, whom she calls the “Steady Eddie” of the team who simply “finds a way to get the job gone,” she has been pleasantly surprised by Fox. Fox played some last year, but with Maddie Entinger (1,045 assists) handling the lion’s share of running the offense, Fox had to bide her time.
And now, Dunn says, is her time.
“A year ago we knew she was probably going to step into a leadership role this year, but I wasn’t sure if she was going to be ready. We just had some individual meetings, and where she has come from a year ago to now, is incredible,” Dunn said.
“I think Abbey is more than prepared for this position. She has done some outstanding things on the court, in team sessions and with her teammates building the squad.”
Fox, who played her high school volleyball at Wisconsin powerhouse Wausau Newman Catholic Central, relishes the chance to lead the Eagles.
“I have always enjoyed setting and I like playing a key role. On every play I am touching the ball, so it is having that role in every single play that I enjoy,” Fox said. “I guess that leadership part comes into play again.
“I know coach (Dunn) is extremely competitive and has high expectations for each of us. I think that is really helpful in our success in that we know what she expects out of us, how she prepares us and how she makes our roles clear.”
